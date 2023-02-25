Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Tanu Weds Manu' completes twelve years

The on-screen chemistry of the lead actors was loved by the audience

Tanu weds Manu

Twelve years ago, Aanand L Rai and Colour Yellow Productions iconic 'Tanu Weds Manu' starring R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut witnessed a theatrical release that roared loud with its box office success. Kangana delivered yet another impactful performance and was applauded by the audience. R Madhavan once again won hearts with his stunning performance. The on-screen chemistry of the lead actors was loved by the audience. The film received praise from critics and viewers alike.

Speaking about the film Aanand L Rai says, "The response this beautiful story received is unmatched. The film is still relatable to a wide audience even today and that's what a beautiful story does. It leaves an impact every time. I can't believe the film has completed twelve years today. Gratitude only for all the love and support." The film had comedy, romance and drama with the storyline written by Himanshu Sharma with interesting twists and turns.

Rai's latest venture into the regional cinema with 'Aatmapamphlet' traveled across the globe and was screened at the Berlin Film Festival where a global audience appreciated the brilliant storyline. His other films include 'Ranjhanaa,' 'Tumbbad,' 'Happy Bhag Jayegi,' 'Tanu Weds Manu,' 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan,' 'Newton,' and 'Manmarziyaan' to name a few.

Following the success in the regional cinema is the recently announced second instalment of one of the highest grosser of 2022, Jhimma. Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba' is also in the making. Speaking about 'Jhimma 2' he had said, ”We are so happy to do another film in the Marathi cinema. The first part was a huge success and even one of the top grossers of 2021. The film has a strong message which resonated well with the viewers & that’s why we decided to back Chalchitra Mandalee in bringing Jhimma 2 for you. I'm very happy to join hands with Hemant and Kshitee."

