Actor Madhavan proud of swimmer son Vedaant's feat

Taking to social media to make the announcement, Madhavan said: “With the Grace of God and all your blessings, Vedaant breaks his first meet record of the 1500 m freestyle at the National Junior Aquatic Meet.”

R Madhavan with son Vedaant

Actor R Madhavan’s son Vedaant has broken the 1500 metres National Junior Record in swimming, much to the delight of his father. Taking to social media to make the announcement, Madhavan said: “With the Grace of God and all your blessings, Vedaant breaks his first meet record of the 1500 m freestyle at the National Junior Aquatic Meet.”

He also posted a link to the live transmission of the aquatic meet and said, “48th Junior National Aquatic Championship 2022 [Final]. Vedaant at the 1500m Junior National finals. Live now. Please watch.”

Also Read: Paddler Diya Chitale honoured at Khar Gym, eyes CWG show

He also wrote: “Never say never. National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever