Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde’s Sena makes next move, announces new national executive
Mumbai: Swine flu rising, keep that mask on!
ED grills ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in NSE co-location case for 3 hours
Maharashtra CM Shinde to leave for Delhi late Monday night on one-day visit
Maharashtra: School bus driver held for raping 15-year-old student in Pune
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Actor Madhavan proud of swimmer son Vedaants feat

Actor Madhavan proud of swimmer son Vedaant's feat

Updated on: 19 July,2022 08:22 AM IST  |  Chennai
IANS |

Top

Taking to social media to make the announcement, Madhavan said: “With the Grace of God and all your blessings, Vedaant breaks his first meet record of the 1500 m freestyle at the National Junior Aquatic Meet.”

Actor Madhavan proud of swimmer son Vedaant's feat

R Madhavan with son Vedaant


Actor R Madhavan’s son Vedaant has broken the 1500 metres National Junior Record in swimming, much to the delight of his father. Taking to social media to make the announcement, Madhavan said: “With the Grace of God and all your blessings, Vedaant breaks his first meet record of the 1500 m freestyle at the National Junior Aquatic Meet.”

He also posted a link to the live transmission of the aquatic meet and said, “48th Junior National Aquatic Championship 2022 [Final]. Vedaant at the 1500m Junior National finals. Live now. Please watch.”




Also Read: Paddler Diya Chitale honoured at Khar Gym, eyes CWG show


He also wrote: “Never say never. National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

r. madhavan sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK