Paddler Diya Chitale honoured at Khar Gym, eyes CWG show

City paddler Diya Chitale, 18, who will represent India at the upcoming Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham (July 28 to August 8) after approaching the Delhi High Court following her initial non-selection, is most keen to make the opportunity count.

“I’m grateful to TTFI’s CoA [Table Tennis Federation of India’s Committee of Administrators] for changing their decision and including me [in the CWG team]. I believe I deserve this chance and I hope to make my country proud,” said Chitale on the sidelines of a felicitation function at the Khar Gymkhana on Sunday.

The teenager recently returned from Team India’s training camp at Porto in Portugal. “The camp was great. The entire team was there and we had some good team bonding. In the women’s team, only Manika di [Batra] has played in the CWG before. Reeth [Rishya], Sreeja [Akula] and myself will be playing for the first time. So, it will be a new experience for most of us and we are very excited to do well,” added Chitale, a doubles exponent. “At the camp, Sreeja and I played doubles and our combination was pretty good, but once we go there [Birmingham], we may consider different combinations depending on our opponents,” she added.

Meanwhile, the young paddler is also hoping to meet one of her favourite players at the CWG. “[India shuttler] PV Sindhu is my idol. I hope I get a chance to talk to her. It will be a huge learning for me to just see how she carries herself on that big stage,” Chitale signed off.