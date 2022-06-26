Breaking News
Commonwealth Games swimming: Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj lead the field

Updated on: 26 June,2022 08:20 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Apart from Prakash and Nataraj, fast-rising Delhi swimmer Kushagra Rawat and Madhya Pradesh’s Advait Page will be making their debuts at the quadrennial event, slated to be held from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, UK

Representational images. Pic/iStock


The star duo of Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj will lead a four-member Indian swimming team at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games next month.

Apart from Prakash and Nataraj, fast-rising Delhi swimmer Kushagra Rawat and Madhya Pradesh’s Advait Page will be making their debuts at the quadrennial event, slated to be held from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, UK.


