Archery: Abhishek-Jyothi grab compound mixed team gold

India won its maiden World Cup gold in compound mixed team archery event after the duo of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam outclassed their experienced French opponents at the Stage 3 edition here on Saturday.

Riding on a spectacular start, the Indians withered late resistance from the French pair of Jean Boulch and 48-year-old Olympic medallist Sophie Dodemont to seal the contest 152-149, a first-ever World Cup gold for India in the compound mixed team event.

The gold also opened the account of Indian archers, who have assured a second medal in the women’s recurve team event where the trio of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur will fight for the yellow metal on Sunday.

