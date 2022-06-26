Petra Kvitova wins Eastbourne title to warm up for Wimbledon

Kvitova needed just 77 minutes to finish off former French Open champion Ostapenko as the Czech veteran produced the kind of dominant grass-court tennis that earned her two Wimbledon titles

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celebrates with the trophy after winning against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko at the end of their women's singles final tennis match at Eastbourne. Pic/AFP

Petra Kvitova warmed up for Wimbledon by winning the Eastbourne singles title for the first time with a 6-3, 6-2 rout of Jelena Ostapenko on Saturday.

