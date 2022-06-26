Petra Kvitova wins Eastbourne title to warm up for Wimbledon

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 June,2022 07:45 AM IST  |  Eastbourne (UK)
Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celebrates with the trophy after winning against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko at the end of their women's singles final tennis match at Eastbourne. Pic/AFP


Petra Kvitova warmed up for Wimbledon by winning the Eastbourne singles title for the first time with a 6-3, 6-2 rout of Jelena Ostapenko on Saturday.

Kvitova needed just 77 minutes to finish off former French Open champion Ostapenko as the Czech veteran produced the kind of dominant grass-court tennis that earned her two Wimbledon titles.


