Garbine Muguruza opens with victory at Eastbourne

Garbine Muguruza returns to Poland’s Magdalena Frech on Monday. Pic/Getty Images

Garbine Muguruza kickstarted a difficult season as the former Wimbledon champion beat Poland’s Magdalena Frech 6-1, 7-6 (9/7) to reach the Last 16 of the Eastbourne International on Monday.

The No.5 seed earned just her third win on the WTA Tour since February. “The conditions were hard today. I feel like I fought hard against the wind, and I haven’t played many matches on grass either,” said Muguruza.

