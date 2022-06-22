Breaking News
Garbine Muguruza opens with victory at Eastbourne

Updated on: 22 June,2022 08:33 AM IST  |  Eastbourne (UK)
AFP |

Garbine Muguruza opens with victory at Eastbourne

Garbine Muguruza returns to Poland’s Magdalena Frech on Monday. Pic/Getty Images


Garbine Muguruza kickstarted a difficult season as the former Wimbledon champion beat Poland’s Magdalena Frech 6-1, 7-6 (9/7) to reach the Last 16 of the Eastbourne International on Monday. 

The No.5 seed earned just her third win on the WTA Tour since February. “The conditions were hard today. I feel like I fought hard against the wind, and I haven’t played many matches on grass either,” said Muguruza. 


