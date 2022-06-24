Breaking News
Swimmers Srihari Nataraj, Mihir Ambre, Aneesh Gowda bag gold in Singapore National Swimming Championships

Updated on: 24 June,2022 07:45 AM IST  |  Singapore
The promising Mihir Ambre won the 50m butterfly while Aneesh Gowda won the 800m freestyle as the Indians bagged three gold on Day One of the exposure competition ahead of the Commonwealth Games

Swimmers Srihari Nataraj, Mihir Ambre, Aneesh Gowda bag gold in Singapore National Swimming Championships

Srihari Nataraj. File pic


Tokyo Olympian duo of Srihari Nataraj and Maana Patel claimed a gold and a silver each as India won five medals on Day One of the Singapore National Swimming Championships here on Thursday.

The promising Mihir Ambre won the 50m butterfly while Aneesh Gowda won the 800m freestyle as the Indians bagged three gold on Day One of the exposure competition ahead of the Commonwealth Games.


