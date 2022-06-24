Swimmers Srihari Nataraj, Mihir Ambre, Aneesh Gowda bag gold in Singapore National Swimming Championships

The promising Mihir Ambre won the 50m butterfly while Aneesh Gowda won the 800m freestyle as the Indians bagged three gold on Day One of the exposure competition ahead of the Commonwealth Games

Srihari Nataraj. File pic

Tokyo Olympian duo of Srihari Nataraj and Maana Patel claimed a gold and a silver each as India won five medals on Day One of the Singapore National Swimming Championships here on Thursday.

