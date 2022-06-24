Breaking News
Hockey: Injured Rani Rampal out of Commonwealth Games squad

24 June,2022
The CWG team is very similar to the one taking part in the World Cup next month. The side will be captained by goalkeeper Savita Punia. CWG will be held from July 28 to August 8

Rani Rampal


India on Thursday named an 18-member women’s hockey team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, with star striker Rani Rampal left out yet again for failing to regain full fitness after an injury.

The CWG team is very similar to the one taking part in the World Cup next month. The side will be captained by goalkeeper Savita Punia. CWG will be held from July 28 to August 8.


