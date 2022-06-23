Breaking News
FIH Pro League: India women's hockey team beat USA 4-0

23 June,2022
The Indians had beaten the Americans 4-2 in the first match on Tuesday

The Indian women’s hockey team recorded a perfect double against the United States of America, beating them 4-0 in the second match of their FIH Pro League double header here on Wednesday.

Vandana Katariya first scored through a penalty corner (38th minute) and then a field goal (53rd) for the Indians after which Sonika (54rd) and Sangita Kumari (56th) completed the rout with a goal each.




The Indians had beaten the Americans 4-2 in the first match on Tuesday.

