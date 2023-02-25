Kashmera Shah kisses Krushna Abhishek as he tries to pull her away from paparazzi at Bigg Boss party

Kashmera seemed to be in a good mood at the party as she struck different model-like poses for the paparazzi. Soon enough, Krushna was seen trying to pull her back into the party venue

On Friday night, the makers of Bigg Boss hosted a party to celebrate the success of the season. Apart from the contestants, comedian Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah were also at the party. The couple arrived at the party twinning in black.

Kashmera seemed to be in a good mood at the party as she struck different model-like poses for the paparazzi. Soon enough, Krushna was seen trying to pull her back into the party venue. But Kashmera was in no mood to enter the venue and instead pulled Krushna outside and stared kissing him on the lips. Krushna could not help but smile.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary joined the couple and smiled at them. Kashmera gave Priyanka a kiss on the cheek. "Aren't they cuties," says Priyanka while addressing the paps about Krushna and Kashmera.

Kashmera also interacted with the paparazzi about Rakhi Sawant's marriage. Sawant's marriage became a headline after she leveled several allegations against him. Currently, Adil is in police custody. "I have just returned from America. Rakhi ke saath mai khadi hu. Aadil Ki baand baja dungi. (I am with Rakhi. I will take his case)How dare he," she said talking to the paparazzi as she was leaving the party.

Meanwhile, at the Bigg Boss 16 party, contestants Shiv Thakre, Nimrit Kaur, Shalin Bhanot, Summbul, Sajid Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka, and MC Stan were reunited. The celebrities who won hearts of the audience with their stint have become household names. The show was concluded on February 12 after four months since it began. MC Stan was announced as the winner of the season and went home with the coveted trophy and the winning cash prize. Shiv Thakre who had previously won Bigg Boss Marathi was declared as the first runner-up. Meanwhile, Priyanka finished third on the show. Most had expected her to win the season, including host Salman Khan. Post her eviction, Khan said that she is a winner in his eyes.

