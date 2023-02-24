Aanand L Rai's 'Aatmapamphlet' receives praise at Berlin film festival

Aanand L Rai's 'Aatmapamphlet' was screened at the Berlin Film Festival, producer expresses gratitude

Aanand L Rai

Aanand L Rai has always been a filmmaker who has juggled multiple genres and made sure his production house comes up with quality content such as Oscar nominated 'Newton,' critically acclaimed 'Tumbbad,' 'Nil Battey Sannata' to name a few. He tapped into regional cinema with 'Aatmapamphlet.' The film was selected to be screened at the 73rd Berlin Film Festival. Aanand L Rai expresses gratitude.

"I'm here at the 73rd Berlin Film Festival and after the screening of 'Aatmapamphlet,' viewers praised the brilliant storyline. This is my first step in regional cinema and it has already received global success. It's a proud feeling when a global audience witnesses your work and praises it. It's a proud moment to see regional cinema pinned on the global map. Gratitude only for all the love," says the producer.

'Aatmapamphlet' is written by Paresh Mokashi and directed by debutant director Ashish Bende. The film is produced by Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kanupriya A Iyer, Zee Studios and Maysabha.

Following the success in the regional cinema is the recently announced second instalment of one of the highest grossers of 2022, 'Jhimma.' Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba' is also in the making. Speaking about 'Jhimma 2' he had said, ”We are so happy to do another film in the Marathi cinema. The first part was a huge success and even one of the top grossers of 2021. The film has a strong message which resonated well with the viewers & that’s why we decided to back Chalchitra Mandalee in bringing Jhimma 2 for you. I'm very happy to join hands with Hemant and Kshitee." The story of 'Jhimma' revolved around seven women from different age groups and socio-cultural backgrounds coming together and celebrating life. Colour Yellow Production and Chalchitra Mandalee made an announcement of Jhimma 2 with a teaser video. This video is a recreation of one of the most popular scenes from 'Jhimma.' The video promises new characters along with the old ones and much more fun, happiness and quirk.

Also Read: Shruti Haasan wraps filming for Prashant Neel’s ‘Salaar’