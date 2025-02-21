Breaking News
Actor-director duo Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph confirm ‘Drishyam 3’

21 February,2025
The film follows the struggle of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion when Varun Prabhakar, the son of the IG Geetha Prabhakar, goes missing

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is set to reunite with director Jeethu Joseph for ‘Drishyam 3’. Their ‘Drishyam’ and ‘Drishyam 2’ were massive hits and have been picked by film industries of different languages in India.


On Thursday, Malayalam cinema icon announced the news with a photo of himself with Jeethu Joseph and Antony Perumbavoor. Sharing the post on social media, he wrote, "The Past Never Stays Silent Drishyam 3 Confirmed! #Drishyam 3 (sic)”.



The post went viral in no time with fans expressing their happiness.

‘Drishyam’, which was released in 2013, is a crime thriller film written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. It also starred Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Roshan Basheer and Neeraj Madhav. It was produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas.

The film follows the struggle of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion when Varun Prabhakar, the son of the IG Geetha Prabhakar, goes missing.

The film ran in theatres for more than 150 days. It also became the longest-running film in the United Arab Emirates, running for 125 days. The film remained the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time until it was surpassed by ‘Pulimurugan’ in 2016. It remained among the top 10 List of highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time for a decade until it was broken by Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph's ‘Neru’.

The film was later remade in Hindi with the same title, and featured Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

In fact, the film has been remade into several languages including four regional languages of India, ‘Drishya’ (2014) in Kannada, ‘Drushyam’ (2014) in Telugu, ‘Papanasam’ (2015) in Tamil and ‘Drishyam’ (2015) in Hindi.

Internationally, it was remade in Sinhala language as ‘Dharmayuddhaya’ and in Chinese as ‘Sheep Without a Shepherd’. Other remakes were also announced in Indonesian, and Korean, making it the first Indian film to be remade in both languages.

A sequel titled ‘Drishyam 2’ was released in 2021.

