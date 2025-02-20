As soon as he dropped the post on Instagram, netizens showered blessing and love on his mother in the comment section.

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Ajay Devgn shares rare pic with mother Veena Devgn on her birthday x 00:00

Actor Ajay Devgn penned an adorable birthday note for his mother Veena Devgn. On Wednesday, the 'Tanhaji' actor posted a monochromatic picture on Instagram and wrote, "To love her and to be loved by her is an absolute privilege...May your smile never fade and your heart always be full of joy. Happy Birthday, Maa! Love you always."

The mother-son duo looks cute in this candid click.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

As soon as he dropped the post on Instagram, netizens showered blessing and love on his mother in the comment section.

A user wrote, "Happy Birthday Veena Ji"

Another fan commented, "Happy birthday...what a beautiful pic."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay was last seen in 'Azaad', a period drama set in pre-independence India. The film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, showcases Ajay as a rebel and a skilled horse rider deeply connected to his loyal horse. Azaad was released in theatres on January 17, 2025.

Apart from Azaad, the actor was also seen in 'Singham Again', which clashed with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' during Diwali last year. Surprisingly, the two films did exceptionally well at the box office. Both films' collective box office collection created history with a total earning of Rs 79 crore India net on the opening day. While Kartik Aaryan's film opened to Rs 36.60 crore, Singham Again earned Rs 43.5 crore on its first day.

