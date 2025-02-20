Breaking News
Mansukh Mandaviya joins CM Fadnavis in Pune padyatra on Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
Dhananjay Munde made agriculture dept release funds over non-existent cabinet decisions: Damania
Uddhav wanted to make Shinde CM in 2019 but BJP, MVA allies stood in way: Raut
Maha Kumbh helicopter ride scam: Cyber fraud gang busted by Mumbai Police
Customs seize drugs worth Rs 10.22 crore at Mumbai airport
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ajay Devgn shares rare pic with mother Veena Devgn on her birthday

Ajay Devgn shares rare pic with mother Veena Devgn on her birthday

Updated on: 20 February,2025 08:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

As soon as he dropped the post on Instagram, netizens showered blessing and love on his mother in the comment section.

Ajay Devgn shares rare pic with mother Veena Devgn on her birthday

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Ajay Devgn shares rare pic with mother Veena Devgn on her birthday
x
00:00

Actor Ajay Devgn penned an adorable birthday note for his mother Veena Devgn. On Wednesday, the 'Tanhaji' actor posted a monochromatic picture on Instagram and wrote, "To love her and to be loved by her is an absolute privilege...May your smile never fade and your heart always be full of joy. Happy Birthday, Maa! Love you always."


The mother-son duo looks cute in this candid click.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)


As soon as he dropped the post on Instagram, netizens showered blessing and love on his mother in the comment section.

A user wrote, "Happy Birthday Veena Ji"

Another fan commented, "Happy birthday...what a beautiful pic."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay was last seen in 'Azaad', a period drama set in pre-independence India. The film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, showcases Ajay as a rebel and a skilled horse rider deeply connected to his loyal horse. Azaad was released in theatres on January 17, 2025.

Apart from Azaad, the actor was also seen in 'Singham Again', which clashed with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' during Diwali last year. Surprisingly, the two films did exceptionally well at the box office. Both films' collective box office collection created history with a total earning of Rs 79 crore India net on the opening day. While Kartik Aaryan's film opened to Rs 36.60 crore, Singham Again earned Rs 43.5 crore on its first day.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ajay devgn Tanhaji Instagram bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK