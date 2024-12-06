Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot on 4th December 2024 and here is everything that you cannot miss out on from the SoChay wedding

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding has been the talk of the tinsel town ever since it was announced. The couple began the new chapter of their life by tying the knot on December 4, in a private ceremony held at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The venue was chosen because of its significance to the Akkineni family. The studio was established by Naga Chaitanya's grandfather Akkineni Nageshwar Rao in 1976 in honour of Chay's grandmother Annapurna. The studio spans over 22 acres and is a popular location for shooting in the Telugu film industry.

Nagarjuna shares photos from Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's wedding

Naga Chaitanya's father, popular actor Nagarjuna, shared the couple's photos earlier. Yesterday evening, Nagarjuna posted a few more pictures of the adorable couple on X (formerly Twitter). The actor expressed his gratitude in the post and thanked the media for giving the family space to cherish such a special moment. He also thanked family and friends who made the event unforgettable. In the photos, the couple can be seen standing near Akkineni Nageshwar Rao's statue as if seeking blessings from him and the second photo is a family photo where members from both the groom and bride's side can be seen.

A video from SoChay's wedding has been making the rounds on the Internet. The video is from the Mangalsutra ceremony. One can see in the video that the beautiful bride cannot control her tears as the groom puts the mangalsutra around her neck.

Another cute video from their wedding ceremony has gone viral where the couple is seen searching for the ring in a vessel. It is interesting to see who wins the ring after a lot of searching.

Celebrities who attended Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's wedding

A lot of celebrities from the South film industry attended SoChay's wedding. The Daggubati family was also present and we could spot Venky Mama aka Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati with his wife Miheeka. The Konidela family was also present. Ramcharan and Chiranjeevi also attended the couple's wedding. Actor Nani also came to celebrate the special day of the newlywed couple with his wife Anjana to congratulate them on their special day.

Watching Sobhita 🌸 and Chay 💫 start this beautiful journey is emotional. Congratulations, Chay 🥂! Welcome, Sobhita 💐! Under ANR garu’s blessings 🙏, this celebration feels truly special. 💛 #SoChay #SobhitaDhulipala #ChayAkkineni

Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty also made an appearance at Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's wedding.