Amid much anticipation, Prime Video premiered the debut episode of its first-ever Telugu Original talk show, 'The Rana Daggubati Show' at the prestigious 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on November 21. Kicking off the show with ‘Natural Star’ Nani, Priyanka Mohan, and Teja Sajja which will stream exclusively on Prime Video November 23 onwards. It will be available in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide, with new episodes every Saturday.

Boasting a distinctive format that redefines the conventional talk-show experience, the episode showcased a never-seen-before side of host Rana Daggubati as well as his guests Nani, Priyanka, and Teja, who indulged in candid conversations brimming with lighthearted banter, heartwarming moments, and deep reflections. During their unfiltered chat, the celebrities discussed family, love, hobbies, and their latest stint at IIFA, among other things, making the episode an exciting watch for viewers.

Nani talks about his married life and convincing Anjana's parents on 'The Rana Daggubati Show'

The interaction took an endearing turn when Rana curiously asked Nani about his married life with Anjana Yelavarthy. A blushing Nani revealed how his wife Anjana’s family, comprising highly qualified individuals in technical fields, was starkly different from his background. He said, “She is the granddaughter of the famous and celebrated scientist, Mr. Yelavarthy Nayudamma. Anjana has a diary—his diary. On one of its pages, he's written, “I met Mrs. Indira Gandhi today.” A few pages later, he writes, “After my breakfast with NTR Sir!”

“I honestly didn’t think our wedding plans would materialize. It was back when I had just started in the film industry. As actors, we don’t know what the future has in store for us. They (Anjana’s family) were all brilliant in academics.” When Rana questioned how he convinced his wife's family of their marriage, Nani cheekily quipped, “Once you meet me, all such doubts get cleared. Those doubts stay only until you meet me.”

Details about the 'The Rana Daggubati Show'

Created and hosted by the charismatic Rana Daggubati and executively produced by him under the banner of Spirit Media, the unscripted Telugu Original eight-episode series features a dazzling line-up of guests, including Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Sreeleela, Nani, S.S. Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma, and many more, as they indulge in entertaining conversations peppered with intimate repartee and engaging activities that bring out a never-seen-before side of Rana’s guests. 'The Rana Daggubati Show' will stream exclusively on Prime Video from November 23, available in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide, with new episodes every Saturday.