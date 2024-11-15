Created, hosted and produced by Rana Daggubati under the banner of Spirit Media, the upcoming unscripted original series will feature popular celebrities engaged in unfiltered conversations

Pic/Instagram

Prime Video today unveiled the highly anticipated spill-all trailer for its first-ever talk show, 'The Rana Daggubati Show'. Created and hosted by the charismatic Rana Daggubati and executively produced by him under the banner of Spirit Media, the unscripted Telugu Original series will feature a dazzling line-up of guests, including Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Nani, Rishab Shetty, Siddhu Jonnalagadda with Sreeleela, S.S. Rajamouli with Ram Gopal Varma, and many more over eight extremely entertaining episodes.

Rana Daggubati's upcoming talk show to premiere on November 23

Prime Video shared a trailer for the upcoming talk show. The riveting trailer is a glimpse into 'The Rana Daggubati Show' that breaks the mould of conventional chat shows and gives the audience a tantalizing peek into the lives of their favorite stars. From spilling the tea with Dulquer to souping up cars with Naga Chaitanya, from baking wood-fired pizzas with Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Sree Leela to ambushing Rajamouli at his outdoor shoot location, the show and Rana bring out a never-seen-before side of his guests. The Rana Daggubati Show will premiere exclusively on Prime Video starting November 23 in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, with new episodes dropping every Saturday.

Rana Daggubati says this is not your ordinary talk show

“The Rana Daggubati Show isn’t your ordinary talk show! It’s a highly entertaining and interactive window into the very real and unfiltered lives of celebrities who appear on the show. My connection with them and the industry is family-like and not merely professional, and that’s what makes our conversations and the time we spend engaged in commonly shared hobbies so much more fun and natural. It’s a one-of-a-kind hangout spot where celebrities can feel right at home and truly be their candid and authentic selves. In the show, just as in our day-to-day lives, we’re absorbed in creative collaborations, reminiscing memories over a cup of coffee or munching our favorite food, cracking jokes, and delving into the back stories behind some of the most memorable moments in our respective careers—that maybe only a handful of people in the world would know,” said Rana Daggubati, host, creator, and executive producer of the show.