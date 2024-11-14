'Waack Girls', a nine-episode series is set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 22

Prime Video India today unveiled an exciting trailer for its upcoming original dance drama series, 'Waack Girls'. The series is created and directed by Padma Shri awardee Sooni Taraporevala and co-written by Sooni, Iyanah Bativala, and Ronny Sen; It is produced by Caleb Franklin, Vikesh Bhutani, and Sooni Taraporevala under the banners of Matter Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment, and Jigri Dost Productions. A delightful medley of dance, drama, music, heartbreak and humor, this energetic, fast-paced nine-episode series boasts a talented ensemble cast including Mekhola Bose, Rytasha Rathore, Anasua Chowdhury, Chrisann Pereira, Priyam Saha, Ruby Sah, Achintya Bose alongside acclaimed actors Barun Chanda, Lillete Dubey and the late Nitesh Pandey in pivotal roles. The drama series is all set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 22 in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Prime Video India releases trailer for 'Waack Girls'

The trailer for 'Waack Girls' whisks viewers away to the lively streets of Kolkata, where the vibrant rhythm of waacking - a dynamic dance form largely unknown in India - intertwines with themes of friendship, resilience, and defiant self-expression. It showcases a diverse ensemble of young women, all united by their love for dance; offering an intimate glimpse into the lives of these six unapologetic 'Waack Girls', each with their own unique story. With clever writing, sharp punchlines, light-hearted moments, and music that makes you want to hit the dance floor, the series chronicles their adventures as they confront personal challenges, family expectations, societal norms, and even each other, celebrating both their individuality and unity.

Portraying the role of an expert waacker and the team’s choreographer, Mekhola Bose shared, “Waacking is an amazing medium for self-expression through movement and emotion. For me, it has been an important tool for self-exploration. Collaborating with Sooni was a dream come true; she truly understands the art of storytelling through dance. Waack Girls embodies resilience, passion, and the raw beauty of self-expression, and I’m incredibly proud to bring this story to life with such talented actors. It’s an honor to showcase why Waacking deserves a prominent place on the global stage, and I’m thrilled for the audience to experience it on Prime Video.

Rytasha Rathore shares her experience of working on ‘Waack Girls’

Rytasha Rathore, who plays the manager of the dance group ‘Waack Girls’, shared, “From the moment I went in for that very first audition at Tess Joseph’s and met Sooni. I knew I must be a part of this show. I had never had the privilege of auditioning with the director in the room; the whole energy of the show was special from the get-go. Sooni is a living legend. Working with a team as fantastic as this one is a testament that manifestation does work! I’ve spent days journaling about the kind of work I want to do and the kind of people I want to do it with. 'Waack Girls' is an extension of that, a gift from the universe, a true collaboration made with the purest souls. I’m looking forward to finally sharing this piece of our hearts with the audience on Prime Video."