Entertainment News > Web Series News

The most musical drama returns after 4 years! 'Bandish Bandits' Season 2 to stream in December

Updated on: 13 November,2024 06:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

After four long years, fans' prayers have been answered as Prime Video India announced the release date of their much-awaited original series 'Bandish Bandits'

The most musical drama returns after 4 years! 'Bandish Bandits' Season 2 to stream in December

Pic/Instagram

The most musical drama returns after 4 years! 'Bandish Bandits' Season 2 to stream in December
'Bandish Bandits' season two is set to launch exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on December 13. The new season of this beloved musical drama continues its journey, artfully blending the intricate ragas, talas, and bandishes of Indian classical music with the bold, electrifying beats of modern rock and pop, as our leads – Radhe and Tamanna, now face off against each other in the quest for acceptance and glory. The narrative delves deeper into family legacy bringing themes of individuality, empowerment, and the balance between old and new to the forefront, as each character discovers and embraces their true self.


The cast of 'Bandish Bandits' season two


Produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, and directed by Anand Tiwari, the Leo Media Collective Private Limited production will see the return of its versatile cast including Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, and Kunaal Roy Kapur, along with new cast members, Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Saurabh Nayyar in pivotal roles. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

“At Prime Video, we take pride in bringing stories and narratives that are not only culturally relevant but also showcase the rich tapestry of traditions we celebrate in India, 'Bandish Bandits' has been one such gem in our diverse list of originals,” said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video India. “We are thrilled to collaborate once again with Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari to present this beloved musical drama to our customers. With the sophomore season of 'Bandish Bandits', we’ve pushed the boundaries with the music and the story, diving into themes of legacy, identity, and ambition. It is a story we’re excited to bring to our customers and are confident that it will receive the same kind of love and acclaim as the first season did.”  

'Bandish Bandits' makers feel extremely proud

“'Bandish Bandits' is a series we’re extremely proud of. With season one, our ambition was to showcase Indian classical music authentically and engagingly, which is rarely explored in mainstream Indian entertainment, and explore the conflict between tradition and modernity, a theme that resonates with nearly everyone.  With season two, we’re picking up from where we left off, but bringing in bigger conflicts as the stakes get higher and the tension between Radhe and Tamanna reaches a dramatic crescendo! The universal love and appreciation garnered by season one has validated the faith and work the cast and crew and the incredibly supportive team at Prime Video put behind the show, and we cannot wait for December 13 as we bring the newest season to audiences in India and across the world”, said Amritpal Singh Bindra, Producer of 'Bandish Bandits' Season 2.

