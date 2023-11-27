Bulbbul star Parambrata Chatterjee shared the news of his wedding on Instagram, sharing photos from the ceremony

Parambrata with his newly-wed wife Piya

Listen to this article Parambrata Chatterjee marries girlfriend Piya Chakraborty in an intimate ceremony, see photo x 00:00

Actor Parambrata Chatterjee had a low-key wedding ceremony with Piya Chakraborty The Pari star shared photos with his new bride to confirm news about their wedding Piya Chakraborty was earlier married to singer Anupam Roy of Piku fame

Actor Parambrata Chatterjee is one of the most prominent names in Bengali cinema. The actor has also made his presence felt in Bollywood, having worked in films like Kahaani and Pari, and OTT projects like Aranyak and Bulbbul. The actor tied the knot with his girlfriend Piya Chakraborty in Kolkata on Monday.

Parambrata had a low-key wedding ceremony with Piya, in the presence of their close friends, several Bengali media outlets have reported. The actor confirmed the news of their wedding by sharing some photos from the ceremony.

The 43-year-old actor quoted from TS Eliot's 'The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock, and wrote, "Let us go then, you and I, when the evening is spread out against the sky… This is it." The actor's friends from the industry, including Konkana Sen Sharma, Raima Sen and Monami Ghosh, dropped congratulatory on his post. Many heartbroken fans of the actor also commented. Take a look:

This is the second marriage for Piya, who was earlier married to singer Anupam Roy, known for lending his voice to multiple songs in the Deepika Padukone-Amitabh Bachchan starrer film, Piku. Piya describes herself as a mental health activist and social worker on Instagram.

Earlier this year, rumors had surfaced that Parambrata Chatterjee and Piya Chakraborty had tied the knot in secret. However, the actor had denied the reports at the time. When Piya and Anupam got divorced in 2021, it was said that she took the decision because of her relationship with Parambrata. However, the 'Aranyak' actor had denied it at the time, and has always maintained he is 'good friends' with Piya. He once told the media that he was quite upset with such rumours.

Besides acting, Parambrata is also a director, producer, and television personality. He has a significant following in West Bengal. He made his Hindi debut with Kahaani (2012), starring along with Vidya Balan. He also acted in Bhalo Theko (2003), which is Vidya Balan's debut film. His directorial debut feature film is Jiyo Kaka, starring Rituparna Sengupta and Rudranil Ghosh. Besides Aranyak, he has also acted in web series like Jehanabad - Of Love & War, Black Widows and Mumbai Diaries Season 2.