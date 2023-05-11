Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran dismisses news of paying Rs 25 crore in fine to ED

Prithviraj took to his social media to issue clarification regarding a fake news being spread about him paying a fine of Rs 25 crore in a matter in connection with the ED

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Actor/producer Prithviraj Sukumaran has vehemently criticized an online portal for levying unfounded accusations against him, expressing his dismay. The actor, known for his stellar performances in movies have emphatically clarified that he has not paid any fine as suggested by the portal. In addition, Prithviraj firmly asserted that he intends to take legal recourse against the portal for disseminating defamatory falsehoods, ensuring that accountability is upheld and justice is served.

Prithviraj Sukumaran himself took to his official social media accounts to dismiss these rumors and set the record straight. In his statement, he categorically stated, “It has come to my attention that the YouTube channel by the name Marunadanmalayali has published a false and defamatory story, alleging that I have paid a fine of Rs. 25,00,00,000/- pursuant to proceedings initiated by the Enforcement Directorate and am making propaganda films. The allegations are devoid of any truth, is malicious, and defamatory. I am initiating legal action for the false and defamatory allegations that have been made against me. I hereby request all responsible media channels to ensure that any further reporting on the allegations are done only after the facts are verified and confirmed.”

He further added, "I usually tend to ignore these because terms like "ethical journalism" are fast becoming redundant in the times we live in. But there is a limit to propogating absolute lies in the name of "news". This is a fight I intend to see through to the end. Filing civil and criminal defamation charges. PS: For those of you who are still wondering... NO, I haven't paid any fines whatsoever."

On the work front, Prithviraj will be seen in the Hindi film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' opposite Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. He will also be seen as the antagonist in Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar'.

