Ravikishan, the renowned Bhojpuri actor’s daughter, Ishita, has set her sights on a different path as she proudly joins the defence force under the Agneepath Scheme

Ravikishan with daughter Ishita

Online users quickly expressed their support for Ishita on her courageous new undertaking, with one individual stating, "Truly an inspiration to many girls."

Ishita's choice to pursue a career in the defence force stands out as noteworthy. It is noteworthy that among the upcoming generation of children from film families, there is a growing trend of pursuing various professions and taking on intriguing roles. Ishita's decision to join the defense force serves as an example.

While Ishita forges her path her path in the defence force, her proud father Ravikishan, an actor with a diverse filmography including Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, The Whistleblower, Love Aur Rajneeti, Batla House, Agent Vinod, and more, has caught the attention of netizens with his upcoming Bollywood venture titled "The Great Indian Rescue." Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, this highly talked about film, set to release in October 2023, brings to life the gripping real-life incident at Raniganj Coalfields in West Bengal, where 64 miners found themselves trapped deep within the coal mines. Joining Ravikishan in this star-studded cast is the renowned Akshay Kumar, who takes on the role of the valiant real-life hero Jaswanth Singh Gill, alongside talented actors Parineeti Chopra, Rajesh Sharma, and others. 'The Great Indian Rescue" has already generated considerable online excitement, with audiences eagerly awaiting it's release.