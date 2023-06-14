Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh,Jackky Bhagnani and Ajay Kapoor, the film is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. Fans and movie enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of this remarkable project, which promises an enthralling cinematic experience

Akshay Kumar's look from the movie 'The Great Indian Rescue'. Pic/Internet

Listen to this article Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra starrer 'The Great Indian Rescue' to be released on October 5 x 00:00

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'The Geat Indian Rescue' will be released on October 5, production house Pooja Entertainment has confirmed. The much-awaited film was the talk of the town since its announcement. Fans were waiting impatiently for the film to release. Pooja Entertainment has officially blocked the date of 5th October 2023 for the highly anticipated film, 'The Great Indian Rescue'. The film is based on a true life event of Late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill who led India's first coal mine rescue mission. Starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, the film will release in the theatres worldwide on 5th October, 2023

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani and Ajay Kapoor, the film is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. 'The Great Indian Rescue' was previously names as 'Capsule Gill' and was shot in Yorkshire last year. As of now, the movie will get a solo release as no other Bollywood film is scheduled to be released on October 5.

Talking about work front, Akshay has movies like ‘OMG 2’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake, ‘The Great Indian Rescue’, ‘Hera Pheri 4’, and C Sankaran Nair's biopic in the pipeline. Out of these, the actor will be having three back-to-back releases in three months.

Akshay Kumar had long back started the shoot of the Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru'. The film which starred Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in the lead won National Awards as well. The Hindi remake will see Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan in the lead. The remake is being helmed by Sudha Kongara who directed the original as well. In March this year, Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle to share an update on the film. The superstar announced the release date of the film but revealed that the film is yet untitled. Akshay Kumar wrote, "We are ready for take off!Production No. 27 (Untitled) releases in theatres worldwide on 1st September, 2023."

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, directed by Imtiaz Ali, a biopic based on the life of musician and composer Amar Singh Chamkila. Akshay and Parineeti previously shared screen in Anurag singh's 'Kesari'. The duo was widely appreciated by the fans.