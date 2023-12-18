Samantha Ruth Prabhu conducted an interaction session with her followers on social media inviting them to share their Sunday thoughts. A fan asked about her thoughts on a second marriage

On Sunday, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was in a mod to know the thoughts of her followers on Instagram and decided to open up her 'gram for fans to share their responses Along with thoughts, there were also some questions for the actress that she answered.

Samantha wrote, "Sunday thoughts? Here (woman raising hand emoji)." A user wrote, "The worst year is ending", to which she responded, "I feel ya". Another person thought out loud, "All these days, you think you know yourself then life brings you some surprises." She replied, "Some good. Some bad. But that's what makes you so uniquely you."

When she was asked whether she believes in miracles and God, she answered to both in the affirmative. She was also asked about her marriage plans. "Don't you think about marrying again?" She said, "Would be a bad investment according to the statistics (laughing emoji)." She also added the data on divorce rates in the post. The data claimed that the divorce rates in 2nd and 3rd marriages are much higher than in first marriages.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The two started dating in 201 after appearing in the film 'Ye Maaya Chesave'. They got married in October 2017 and announced their separation in 2021.

Meanwhile, Samantha recently announced her entry into production with the launch of her banner Tralala Mong Pictures. Making the announcement on Instagram, she wrote, "Very excited to announce my production house, Tralala Moving Pictures @tralalamovingpictures. A nurturing space which invites and encourages stories that speak to the strength and complexity of our social fabric. And a platform for filmmakers to tell stories that are meaningful, authentic and universal. (Inspired from one of my favourite songs growing up. Brown girl is in the ring now...)."

Tralala Moving Pictures, born out of the creative synergy between Samantha and Mandoa Media Works, envisions itself as a platform that goes beyond conventional storytelling.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen as Aradhya in the movie ‘Kushi’. The flick also stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. She next has ‘Chennai Stories’ in her kitty and 'Citadel' with Raj and DK co-starring Varun Dhawan. It's the Indian version of the series fronted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in the American version. During her AMA Session on Instagram on Sunday a fan also asked for an update on the web series. Responding to it, she tagged the director duo asking for an update.

"You know the update already," wrote Raj and DK re-sharing Samantha's story with a smile emoji.