Marol boy's death: Did video game addiction trigger suicide?
After 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', Allu Arjun and Trivikram set to collaborate for the fourth time

Updated on: 03 July,2023 10:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Allu Arjun and Trivikram's next collaboration promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience for audiences across the country. The film is touted to be one of biggest budgets deployed for an Indian film

After 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', Allu Arjun and Trivikram set to collaborate for the fourth time

Allu Arjun and Trivikram

After 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', Allu Arjun and Trivikram set to collaborate for the fourth time
The big announcement of the hour is coming in from the entertainment world as the dream team of the supremely talented director Trivikram Srinivas and the Icon star Allu Arjun have joined forces for their fourth collaboration. 


Having already set the box office on fire with their previous collaborations - 'Julayi', 'S/O Satyamurthy', and the much acclaimed 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' - this power-packed duo has proven time and again their ability to captivate audiences with their unique blend of entertainment, action, and heartfelt storytelling.


In a grand announcement today, it was revealed that the esteemed production banners Harika & Hassine Creations & Geetha Arts, have pulled out all the stops to bring this revolutionary vision of Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas to life and produce what is touted to be one of biggest budgets deployed for an Indian film.


Producers Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna are the stalwarts behind this historic venture. With their rich legacy for delivering high-quality cinema, this unparalleled collaboration is poised to set a new benchmark that will resonate with audiences across the nation. Trivikram's narrative wizardry intertwines with Allu Arjun's electrifying screen presence suggesting a never-seen-before massive entertainer that will be a visual extravaganza and will be released in multiple languages across India.

As we await further updates about the film's title, cast, and release date, one thing is certain – this is one of the best combinations in the cinema world and their coming together will prove to be a game-changer.

