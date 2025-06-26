Days after actor Srikanth was arrested with regards to a drug case in Delhi, now actor Krishna's name has come up in the investigation. He has been arrested by the Chennai police after 17 hours of questioning

Actor Krishna arrested

Listen to this article Tamil Actor Krishna taken into custody following 17 hours of questioning in drugs case x 00:00

Days after actor Srikanth was arrested in a drug abuse-related case, now actor Krishna, who has been a part of films like Veera, Kalari, Maari 2 and Kazhugu 2 has been arrested and is currently under police custody. The actor has been arrested by police officials with regard to his connection to the recent drug case. Notably, this is the same case which led to Tamil and Telugu film actor Srikanth's arrest. According to recent reports, police questioned Krishna for over 17 hours about incriminating bank transactions, phone records, and links to a member of the political party.

Actor Krishna Questioned For 17 Hours

A News 18 report claims that the police had been interrogating actor Krishna for over 17 hours in a drug case. The issue started after the police arrested a man named Pradeep. He confessed to having allegedly supplied drugs to Prasad, a former AIADMK IT wing member.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Actor Krishna arrested by Chennai Police in connection with a drug case. pic.twitter.com/lZx2N8RgxU — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2025

Based on his revelations, actor Srikanth was arrested a couple of days back in Chennai. After Srikanth's arrest, the police investigated further, leading to Krishna, the brother of director Vishnu Vardhan, coming under the scanner. When the police began looking for him, Krishna reportedly went into hiding. He went to Kerala to abscond. However, four special teams were formed to capture him.

After capturing him, the police grilled Krishna, and they discovered his whereabouts. During the interrogation, which is believed to have lasted for over 17 hours, several questions were raised about Krishna's bank transactions, phone communications, and his interaction with the AIADMK executive.

What is the drug case?

According to what drug supplier Prashanth told the police, Srikanth wanted cocaine during the filming of the movie Theengarai. Thus, he sold it to the actor for Rs. 12,000. Additionally, Prashanth also revealed to the police that Srikanth and Krishna used cocaine at many parties in Chennai.

@chennaipolice_ press release on Actor Krishna arrest on cocaine supply in Chennai.

My take today is #WorldDrugDay , do not leave the cartel , it is dangerous to the society.

Hope @mkstalin government take action against whatever he is powerful in the society whether it is… pic.twitter.com/meDIkbHHko — Suresh Kumar (@journsuresh) June 26, 2025

Prashanth's statements are being treated as key evidence regarding the involvement of the actors Srikanth and Krishna in the drugs case. The news of Srikanth and Krishna's drug use has left their fans disheartened. As the investigation is underway, the case has created a huge stir in the film industry, sparking debates about drug abuse in the industry.