Acting on specific intelligence, DRI Mumbai intercepted an Ivory Coast national who arrived from Sierra Leone at Mumbai Airport on 19 June, on suspicion of smuggling narcotics, a DRI official said. Upon questioning, the passenger admitted to having ingested capsules containing narcotic drugs for smuggling into India

The passenger arrived at Mumbai International Airport from Sierra Leone on June 19. Representational pic

Listen to this article Foreign national arrested at Mumbai airport with cocaine worth Rs 11.39 crore concealed in capsules x 00:00

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, has arrested a passenger for allegedly attempting to smuggle 1,139 grams of cocaine, concealed in ingested capsules, into India. The cocaine has a value of Rs 11.39 crore in the international illicit market.

According to DRI officials, the passenger is a national of Ivory Coast. He arrived at Mumbai International Airport from Sierra Leone on June 19.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted him upon arrival.

“Based on specific intelligence regarding an Ivory Coast national suspected of smuggling narcotics into India, officers of DRI Mumbai intercepted a male passenger who had arrived at Mumbai Airport from Sierra Leone on 19 June 2025,” a DRI official said.

“Upon questioning, the pax admitted to having ingested capsules containing narcotic drugs for smuggling into India. He was then immediately admitted to a nearby government hospital,” the official added.

Over the next few days, the individual 67 more capsules were retrieved from the passenger. On examination, the capsules were found to contain 1,139 grams of cocaine, which was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The passenger was arrested and an investigation is currently ongoing.

Nigerian woman caught with meth and ecstasy in follow-up operation

In a separate operation, DRI Mumbai intercepted a Nigerian woman on June 20, based on intelligence inputs suggesting she was transporting narcotic substances from Delhi to Mumbai by bus.

The operation involved a 50-kilometre surveillance trail before she was stopped and searched late at night.

“Upon examination of her luggage, officers recovered food packets [oats] and juice tetra packs containing a crystalline substance and tablets. Laboratory testing using the NDPS Field Test Kit confirmed the substances to be 2.56 kilograms of methamphetamine and 584 grams of ecstasy tablets,” DRI said in a statement.

In a subsequent follow-up action, the individual who was due to receive the consignment was also apprehended. The seized narcotics are estimated to be worth around Rs 5 crore in the international illicit drug market.

The Nigerian national was taken into custody under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)