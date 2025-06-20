Breaking News
Mumbai: Transformer collapses in Naigaon after heavy rain and strong winds
New guidelines issued for pet owners, stray animal care in Mumbai; check compete list of rules by BMC
Mumbai rains: Water levels in seven city reservoirs at 25.17 per cent
MVA constituents will deliberate on contesting civic polls together: Sharad Pawar
Raj Thackeray sparks Hindi-in-schools debate: Voices from Mumbai classrooms
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai DRI seizes meth ecstasy worth Rs 5 crore Nigerian woman arrested

Mumbai: DRI seizes meth, ecstasy worth Rs 5 crore; Nigerian woman arrested

Updated on: 20 June,2025 10:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In a subsequent operation, authorities also nabbed the individual who was meant to receive the consignment. The confiscated narcotics are estimated to be worth about Rs 5 crore in the international black market

Mumbai: DRI seizes meth, ecstasy worth Rs 5 crore; Nigerian woman arrested

The Nigerian national has been arrested under the applicable sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: DRI seizes meth, ecstasy worth Rs 5 crore; Nigerian woman arrested
x
00:00

Based on a tip-off, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, intercepted a Nigerian woman suspected of carrying narcotics from Delhi to Mumbai by bus. 

The late-night operation involved 50 kilometres of surveillance before officials finally stopped her and searched her luggage, as per news agency ANI. 


"Upon examination of her luggage, officers recovered food packets (oats) and juice tetra packs containing a crystalline substance and tablets. Laboratory testing using the NDPS Field Test Kit confirmed the substances to be 2.56 kilograms of methamphetamine and 584 grams of ecstasy tablets." DRI said in a statement on Thursday, as reported news agency ANI. 


In a subsequent operation, authorities also nabbed the individual who was meant to receive the consignment. The confiscated narcotics are estimated to be worth about Rs 5 crore in the international black market. 

The Nigerian national has been arrested under the applicable sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Further investigation is currently underway.

In a separate incident that took place on May 11 this year, officers of the DRI in Mumbai, acting on precise intelligence inputs, intercepted a male passenger who was a national of Chad and had just arrived from Addis Ababa. Following a detailed personal search, the officers discovered multiple gold bars of foreign origin carefully hidden within the heels of the passenger’s slippers. The concealed gold was cleverly tucked away in a manner that was clearly intended to evade detection during security checks.

The total weight of the seized gold was 4,015 grams, with an estimated value of Rs 3.86 crore. In his voluntary statement, the passenger admitted to smuggling the gold to evade customs duties, according news agency ANI. 

The gold was seized, and he was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act of 1962. Further investigation was launched into the matter.

Earlier in April, DRI officials also apprehended an Indian male passenger at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi. He was found carrying two kilograms of gold bars, valued at approximately Rs 1.91 crore. The agency seized the smuggled gold, and legal proceedings were initiated under the Customs Act. 

(With ANI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

mumbai crime news mumbai police Directorate of Revenue Intelligence news maharashtra mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK