The action was a part of a special patrolling drive near Ghatkopar Bus Stop, where two suspects were intercepted. Officers recovered 257 grams of MD from one of the accused and 156 grams from the other. Based on their interrogation, the ANC traced a third suspect to Andheri (West), from whom they seized another 605 grams of the drug

Anti-Narcotics Cell officers with one of the accused. PIC/ANC

In a major crackdown, the Ghatkopar Unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has arrested three people and seized 1.18 kilogrammes of mephedrone (MD) – a banned synthetic drug – having a value of more than Rs 2.03 crore in the illicit market.

The action was a part of a special patrolling drive near Ghatkopar Bus Stop, where two suspects, identified as Narayan Chaudhary, 40, from Kandivali (West) and Aamir Khan, 29, from Andheri (West), were intercepted. Officers recovered 257 grams of MD from Chaudhary and 156 grams from Khan.

Based on their interrogation, the ANC traced a third suspect to Andheri (West), from whom they seized another 605 grams of the drug. The identity of the 30-year-old accused, however, has been withheld pending further investigation.

A case has been registered against the trio under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. All the three are currently in police custody.

Investigators believe that the accused are part of a larger drug trafficking network operating across the Ghatkopar and Andheri areas of Mumbai. Police are now probing their connections and supply chain, and are examining digital records, call data, and financial transactions to uncover the broader syndicate.

Meanwhile, the ANC has urged citizens to join the fight against narcotics by reporting any credible information. Tip-offs can be shared with the ANC, Mumbai Crime Branch at 981911222 or via the Narcotics Control Bureau’s toll-free helpline ‘MANAS’ at 1933.