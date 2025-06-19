Police launched an investigation by forming two teams, which began with collecting evidence from the crime scene, including CCTV footage and mobile data analysis. A technical probe by the Cyber Cell revealed that the accused had fled towards Navi Mumbai after the attack

The two accused in custody of the RCF police

A 29-year-old businessman, Yogesh Rajguru, was left critically injured in a violent extortion attempt in Chembur on Tuesday. He is currently undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital and remains in critical condition. Within 12 hours of the incident, the RCF police, along with the Crime Branch Unit 6 officials, arrested two accused from Sion’s Pratiksha Nagar. According to police, both men have extensive criminal records, including previous charges of attempted murder, extortion, kidnapping, rape, and other sexual offences.

According to the police, Yogesh Sudhakar Rajguru was assaulted around 12.30 am in his office premises. The two accused allegedly attempted to extort money from him before launching a brutal attack that nearly claimed his life. After the assault, the duo fled the scene. Rajguru was rushed to the hospital, and once the police were informed, an FIR was registered at the RCF police station under charges of attempt to murder, extortion, criminal intimidation, and multiple sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The victim, Yogesh Rajguru, admitted at Sion Hospital

Police launched an investigation by forming two teams, which began with collecting evidence from the crime scene, including CCTV footage and mobile data analysis. A technical probe by the Cyber Cell revealed that the accused had fled towards Navi Mumbai after the attack. Consequently, one team was dispatched to Kopri Village in Navi Mumbai, while the other remained in Mumbai — focusing on the eastern and central suburbs — to check possible hideouts.

The Navi Mumbai team returned without any leads and joined the Mumbai team, which had uncovered a new clue through another round of Cyber Cell analysis. They had identified a second mobile number used by the accused, which was actively traced to Pratiksha Nagar in the Sion area. “The location was in a densely populated neighbourhood, so we used both technical surveillance and human intelligence, along with an extensive search operation, to track down the accused,” said a police officer.

The two accused have been identified as Deepak Suresh Chandanshive, 25, and Joyal Rajesh Kale, 27, both friends and residents of Rahul Nagar in Chembur’s Vashi Naka area. Preliminary investigations revealed that both are repeat offenders with multiple cases registered against them. “Chandanshive, the first accused, has previous charges of attempted murder, grievous assault, armed offences, and extortion. He was externed by the DCP of Zone VI in 2023. A case under the POCSO Act was registered against him in 2024, and a preventive proposal under Section 141 was filed this February,” said a police officer.

Regarding the second accused, the officer added, “Kale was booked and arrested in 2022 for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.” Police Inspector Bharat Ghone of Crime Branch Unit VI, who led the investigation, said, “This was a case of grave violence and attempted extortion. With the support of our technical and ground teams, we managed to identify, track, and arrest both accused in less than 12 hours. Such swift action is necessary to send a strong message to repeat offenders and protect our citizens.”