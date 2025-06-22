Four occupants of the car who were transporting the drug, valued at Rs 12 lakh, were taken into custody. They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act

Four persons were arrested on Saturday after police recovered mephedrone valued at Rs 12 lakh from them in Nagpur city, an official said, reported news agency PTI.

Acting on inputs, the Imambada police intercepted a white Swift car near the TB Ward-Jattarodi checkpoint in the afternoon, he said.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 239 grams of mephedrone, a powerful stimulant that is also called meow meow, reported PTI.

Four occupants of the car who were transporting the drug, valued at Rs 12 lakh, were taken into custody. They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, reported PTI.

A probe is underway to ascertain the source and intended recipient of the banned substance, he added.

20.86 kg ganja seized at Kalyan railway station near Mumbai; two held

In another incident, a total of 20.86 kg of ganja has been recovered from two passengers at Kalyan station, on the outskirts of Mumbai, the Government Railway Police said on Friday, reported PTI.

The seizure was made on Tuesday after the duo, identified as Mehtab Alam Irshad Alam Sheikh (35) from Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane district, and Lal Ahmed Momin Amin Kotki (27), a resident of Gulbarga in Karnataka, got down from the Puri Express, the GRP said, reported PTI.

They were carrying two unusually large bags, and their behaviour also appeared suspicious, said officials.

An inspection of the bags led to the recovery of 20.86 kg of ganja valued at Rs 4.17 lakh, an official said, adding that the Sheikh and Kotki have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, reported PTI.

Investigations are underway to trace the origin of the banned substance and identify the intended recipients or distribution network, the GRP added.

Nigerian woman held with Rs 5 crore drugs on Delhi-Mumbai bus

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recovered drugs valued at nearly Rs 5 crore from a Nigerian woman travelling on a bus from Delhi to Mumbai, an official said on Friday, reported PTI.

The intended receiver of the drugs, methamphetamine and ecstasy, was also apprehended in the follow-up action, he said.

The banned substances were concealed in food packets (oats) and juice tetra packs, the official said.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officials trailed a bus coming from Delhi for about 50 km near Mumbai before intercepting the woman in the early hours of Thursday, reported PTI.

The team from the country's premier anti-smuggling unit recovered 2.56 kg of methamphetamine and 584 grams of ecstasy tablets, collectively valued at about Rs 5 crore, he said.

Methamphetamine and ecstasy are popular at rave parties for their stimulant effects.

The Nigerian national has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said, adding a probe is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)