Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: IMD predicts slightly more rain over next three days
Mumbai: Senior citizen duped of Rs 1.19 crore in fake stock investment scam
Mumbai: Forklift runs over 2 men at Aarey Colony, one killed
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO stenographer caught red-handed by ACB while accepting bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh
Aviation crackdown: AI under the microscope as DGCA issues order to remove three officers
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Mephedrone valued at Rs 12 lakh seized in Nagpur 4 held

Maharashtra: Mephedrone valued at Rs 12 lakh seized in Nagpur, 4 held

Updated on: 22 June,2025 01:52 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Four occupants of the car who were transporting the drug, valued at Rs 12 lakh, were taken into custody. They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act

Maharashtra: Mephedrone valued at Rs 12 lakh seized in Nagpur, 4 held

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Mephedrone valued at Rs 12 lakh seized in Nagpur, 4 held
x
00:00

Four persons were arrested on Saturday after police recovered mephedrone valued at Rs 12 lakh from them in Nagpur city, an official said, reported news agency PTI.

Acting on inputs, the Imambada police intercepted a white Swift car near the TB Ward-Jattarodi checkpoint in the afternoon, he said.


A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 239 grams of mephedrone, a powerful stimulant that is also called meow meow, reported PTI.


Four occupants of the car who were transporting the drug, valued at Rs 12 lakh, were taken into custody. They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, reported PTI.

A probe is underway to ascertain the source and intended recipient of the banned substance, he added.

20.86 kg ganja seized at Kalyan railway station near Mumbai; two held

In another incident, a total of 20.86 kg of ganja has been recovered from two passengers at Kalyan station, on the outskirts of Mumbai, the Government Railway Police said on Friday, reported PTI.

The seizure was made on Tuesday after the duo, identified as Mehtab Alam Irshad Alam Sheikh (35) from Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane district, and Lal Ahmed Momin Amin Kotki (27), a resident of Gulbarga in Karnataka, got down from the Puri Express, the GRP said, reported PTI.

They were carrying two unusually large bags, and their behaviour also appeared suspicious, said officials.

An inspection of the bags led to the recovery of 20.86 kg of ganja valued at Rs 4.17 lakh, an official said, adding that the Sheikh and Kotki have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, reported PTI.

Investigations are underway to trace the origin of the banned substance and identify the intended recipients or distribution network, the GRP added.

Nigerian woman held with Rs 5 crore drugs on Delhi-Mumbai bus

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recovered drugs valued at nearly Rs 5 crore from a Nigerian woman travelling on a bus from Delhi to Mumbai, an official said on Friday, reported PTI.

The intended receiver of the drugs, methamphetamine and ecstasy, was also apprehended in the follow-up action, he said.

The banned substances were concealed in food packets (oats) and juice tetra packs, the official said.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officials trailed a bus coming from Delhi for about 50 km near Mumbai before intercepting the woman in the early hours of Thursday, reported PTI.

The team from the country's premier anti-smuggling unit recovered 2.56 kg of methamphetamine and 584 grams of ecstasy tablets, collectively valued at about Rs 5 crore, he said.

Methamphetamine and ecstasy are popular at rave parties for their stimulant effects.

The Nigerian national has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said, adding a probe is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

nagpur maharashtra Crime News india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK