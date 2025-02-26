Breaking News
New India Co-operative Bank scam: Ex-bank official under scanner for siphoning off ‘nine-digit amount’
Mumbai PoP idol ban: ‘It is a myth that clay idols can’t be big’
Mumbai: Clean-up marshals collect Rs 4.54 crore in fines since April
Mumbai: Metro Aqua Line 3 conducts trials on line that goes under Mithi River
Mumbai: Three arrested for selling obscene videos hacked from CCTVs in Prayagraj
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Navi Mumbai Police destroys seized drugs worth around Rs 10 crore

Navi Mumbai Police destroys seized drugs worth around Rs 10 crore

Updated on: 26 February,2025 04:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

In 2023-2024, the Navi Mumbai police registered 1,143 narcotics-related cases and arrested 1,743 people involved in drug-related activities

Navi Mumbai Police destroys seized drugs worth around Rs 10 crore

The destruction of drugs took place at Waste Management Ltd in Taloja MIDC

Listen to this article
Navi Mumbai Police destroys seized drugs worth around Rs 10 crore
x
00:00

The Navi Mumbai Police in Maharashtra on Wednesday said that it destroyed seized drugs worth around Rs 10 crore.


According to the officials, the Navi Mumbai police conducted the operation to destroy the drugs on Wednesday morning at around 11 am. 


The destruction of drugs took place at Waste Management Ltd in Taloja MIDC, with senior officials present to oversee the process, an official said.


The action followed the police's efforts over the past year. In 2023-2024, the Navi Mumbai police registered 1,143 narcotics-related cases and arrested 1,743 people involved in drug-related activities.

These arrests resulted in the seizure of drugs worth Rs 56 crore, said an official.

Among those arrested were 111 African nationals and 224 Bangladeshi citizens, with drugs worth Rs 38 crore recovered from them, an official statement said.

The drugs destruction process was attended by prominent leaders including Ganesh Naik, Minister of Forests, Maharashtra; Prashant Thakur, MLA; and Milind Bharambe, Police Commissioner of Navi Mumbai.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra navi mumbai Crime News mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK