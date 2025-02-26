In 2023-2024, the Navi Mumbai police registered 1,143 narcotics-related cases and arrested 1,743 people involved in drug-related activities

The destruction of drugs took place at Waste Management Ltd in Taloja MIDC

Listen to this article Navi Mumbai Police destroys seized drugs worth around Rs 10 crore x 00:00

The Navi Mumbai Police in Maharashtra on Wednesday said that it destroyed seized drugs worth around Rs 10 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the officials, the Navi Mumbai police conducted the operation to destroy the drugs on Wednesday morning at around 11 am.

The destruction of drugs took place at Waste Management Ltd in Taloja MIDC, with senior officials present to oversee the process, an official said.

The action followed the police's efforts over the past year. In 2023-2024, the Navi Mumbai police registered 1,143 narcotics-related cases and arrested 1,743 people involved in drug-related activities.

These arrests resulted in the seizure of drugs worth Rs 56 crore, said an official.

On Feb 26, 2025, ₹10 crore worth of seized narcotics were destroyed by Navi Mumbai Police.



In 2023-24, they registered 1,143 cases, arrested 1,743 people, and seized drugs worth ₹56 crore. Among them, 111 African nationals & 224 Bangladeshi citizens were caught with ₹38 crore… pic.twitter.com/IJPcmR4Mor — Mid Day (@mid_day) February 26, 2025

Among those arrested were 111 African nationals and 224 Bangladeshi citizens, with drugs worth Rs 38 crore recovered from them, an official statement said.

The drugs destruction process was attended by prominent leaders including Ganesh Naik, Minister of Forests, Maharashtra; Prashant Thakur, MLA; and Milind Bharambe, Police Commissioner of Navi Mumbai.