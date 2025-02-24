The 22-year-old Byculla resident had gone into hiding a day after the incident. On February 11, the police arrested a man from Nagpada who had been riding pillion with the main accused on the day of the murder

Twenty days after the Kharghar road rage incident, in which a 45-year-old IT professional was killed, the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested the main accused in the case.

The accused has been identified as 22-year-old Faizan Shaikh, a resident of Byculla. According to the police, he had gone into hiding a day after the incident. On February 11, the police had arrested a Nagpada resident — Mohammad Rehan Ansari, also aged 22 — who was riding pillion with Shaikh at the time.

The police said the duo were initially unaware that the man they had assaulted with a helmet had succumbed to his injuries. It was only a day later that they learned about his death through news reports, after which they decided to go underground separately.

However, the police managed to track Ansari from the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area in Navi Mumbai, but he claimed to have no knowledge of Shaikh’s whereabouts. The Kharghar Police, along with three units of the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch and Mumbai Police, then worked in collaboration to locate Shaikh. He was tracked to the Bandra Bandstand area, from where he was arrested on Monday. A police officer said he had been hiding at a relative’s house in Bandra (East).

The Crime Branch Unit 3, which arrested the accused, has handed over Shaikh to Kharghar Police for further investigation. He was produced before the Panvel court on Sunday and remanded in police custody till Friday.

On February 3, the victim, Shivkumar Roshanlal Sharma, was riding his bike between Belpada and Utsav Chowk when he allegedly attempted to overtake the accused’s vehicle. This led to an altercation, during which Shaikh allegedly took his helmet and struck Sharma multiple times on the head. The duo, who were on a scooter, fled the scene, while Sharma managed to reach the Kharghar Police Station to lodge a complaint. However, as he began speaking to the police, officers noticed his deteriorating condition and rushed him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries owing to multiple head wounds.