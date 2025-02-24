According to a resolution previously approved by BMC, if a public holiday falls on a Wednesday, the zoo will remain open to the public on that day and remain closed the following day

In light of the public holiday on Wednesday on account of Mahashivratri 2025, the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan (Botanical Garden) and Zoo, located in Byculla (East), will remain open to the public. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the zoo will be closed on the following day, Thursday, instead.

Typically, the garden and zoo are closed every Wednesday for a weekly holiday. However, according to a resolution previously approved by the Mumbai civic body, if a public holiday falls on a Wednesday, the amenity will remain open to the public on that day and it will closed the following day.

BEST to run extra buses for Mahashivratri devotees across Mumbai

To facilitate smooth travel for devotees visiting various pilgrimage sites in Mumbai on the occasion of Mahashivratri, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) Undertaking has announced the deployment of additional bus services.

These special services will cater to pilgrims commuting to significant religious locations across the city.

One of the primary routes to benefit from this initiative is the service to Kanheri Caves, a prominent site that witnesses a large influx of devotees on Mahashivratri.

To accommodate the anticipated surge in passengers, BEST will deploy extra buses on Route No. 188 from early morning. The services will commence at 4:30 AM and will continue at regular intervals until late evening.

Additionally, special bus services will be arranged for pilgrims visiting Sanjay Gandhi National Park, another popular spiritual destination during Mahashivratri.

These buses will be available from 11:30 AM, ensuring seamless transportation for devotees travelling to and from the park.

To further assist passengers, BEST has set up temporary ticket counters at Borivali Railway Station (East), where devotees can conveniently purchase bus tickets.

Moreover, to streamline pilgrim movement, key stopovers along the pilgrimage routes—including Sanjay Gandhi National Park Entrance, Petrol Pump near Borivali Railway Station (East), and Kanheri Caves—will have designated bus stops for easy access.

Recognising the large number of devotees gathering at Babula Tank's Shiv Temple, additional bus services will be available to this location as well.

Buses on Routes 70, 07, 66, 17, 66, 103 will operate at increased frequencies, ensuring hassle-free commutes for worshippers throughout the day.

The BEST Undertaking urges citizens to take advantage of these additional bus services and wishes all devotees a smooth and comfortable travel experience on Mahashivratri.