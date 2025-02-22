While traditional fasting recipes have been passed down through generations, modern kitchen innovations have made it easier to prepare these dishes while preserving their authentic flavours

This year, Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on February 26. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

Maha Shivratri, one of the most significant festivals in the Hindu calendar, is a time of spiritual reflection, fasting, and mindful eating. While traditional fasting recipes have been passed down through generations, modern kitchen innovations have made it easier to prepare these dishes while preserving their authentic flavours.



Here are easy delectable recipes that perfectly blend tradition with convenience, allowing you to focus on your spiritual journey while enjoying nourishing meals.

Raw Banana Potato Cutlet

Roopa Nabar, chef at TTK Prestige says you can make Raw Banana Potato Cutlet. It is a crispy, golden-brown fasting snack that combines the hearty goodness of raw bananas and potatoes with aromatic Indian spices, perfectly air-fried for a guilt-free indulgence.



Ingredients:

Raw bananas, medium, boiled, peeled and mashed 3 nos

Potatoes, boiled, peeled and grated 2 nos

Dried mango powder (amchoor) 1 tsp

Jeera powder 1 tbsp

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder 1 tsp

Arrowroot powder or sago powder 1/2 cup

Finely chopped fresh coriander leaves 1 tbsp

Oil for brushing



Method:

1. Put bananas and potatoes in a mixing bowl and mix well.

2. Add amchoor powder, jeera powder, salt, red chilli powder and coriander leaves and mix well.

3. Put arrowroot powder/sago powder in a plate and spread.

4. Divide the banana mixture into equal portions and shape into tikkis.

5. Pre-heat two-in-one air fryer to 200 degrees Celsius.

6. Roll the tikkis in arrowroot/sago powder and place them on a silicone sheet. Brush them with oil and put them in air fryer. Turn side after 4 minutes. Apply oil and again air fry them for 4 minutes.

7. Arrange them on a serving plate and serve hot.

Makhana Phirni

A luxurious twist on traditional phirni where roasted fox nuts (makhana) are transformed into a creamy, cardamom-scented dessert enriched with nuts and saffron.

Ingredients:

Milk 750 ml

Roasted makhana (fox nuts) 2 cups

Almonds 1/4 cup

Cashew nuts 1/4 cup

Soaked saffron – few strands

Cardamom powder 1 tsp

Sugar 1/2 cup

Almond & pistachio flakes for garnishing

Method:

1. Soak almonds & cashew nuts in warm water for 15 minutes

2. Peel almonds and grind them with cashews into a fine paste with a little water in the mixer grinder.

3. Grind the roasted makhana into fine powder and keep aside.

4. Switch on the Prestige Svachh Efficia convertible hob and boil milk in kadhai.

5. After the milk boils, reduce the flame, add sugar, and stir till it dissolves. Add ground makhana and the mixture of almond and cashew. Stir continuously so that no lumps are formed. Add saffron.

6. Mix well and cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring continuously.

7. Switch off the flame and pour the mixture into small clay cups. Garnish with cardamom powder and almond pistachio flakes.

8. Cool it in the fridge for 4 hours before serving.

Rajgira Thepla

Light and flavourful flatbreads made with Rajgira flour, spiced with ginger and green chillies, and enriched with potatoes and yoghurt for a satisfying fasting meal.

Ingredients:

Rajgira atta 3 cups

Grated ginger 1 tbsp

Sesame seeds 1 tsp

Green chilli finely chopped 1 no

Boiled potatoes, grated 2 nos

Yogurt 2 tbsp

Coriander leaves, chopped 1 tbsp

Salt

Oil

Method:

1. Take Rajgira atta in a bowl add salt, grated ginger, sesame seeds, green chili, mix grated boiled potato, yogurt and coriander leaves, add 2 tbsp oil and make a soft dough. Keep aside for 10 minutes.

2. Pre heat Prestige Air Flip Two-in-one Air fryer to 200 degree Celsius for 2-5 minutes.

3. Roll the theplas on a small silicone sheet and put the silicon sheet with theplas in the air, fryer brush little oil on it and cook on either sides for 3 minutes.

Kuttu Ki Puri

Ingrediants:

Kuttu ka atta 240 gm

Potatoes (peeled and mashed smooth), boiled 125 gm

Sendha namak (rock salt) 1 tsp

To knead: water

For deep frying Ghee

For dusting Dry flour

Method:

1. Mix atta, potatoes and salt together and knead into stiff dough, with the water. Cover and leave to rest, for at least 30 minutes.

2. Break the dough into 10-12 pieces, and shape each into round, smooth balls, smearing your hands with some ghee, if it sticks.

3. Take a ball, and with a rolling pin, roll into a thin round. Roll all the balls, and keep ready for frying.

4. Heat the ghee in a 'kadahi' or frying pan, and when a small piece of dough comes up at once, put the rolled 'puri' into the oil.

5. Press gently with a slotted spoon in the centre, so that it puffs up. Turn it over and fry till a little darker on both sides.

6. Remove from the fat with the slotted spoon, drain and place on an absorbent paper, before transferring on to a serving dish

Rajgira Puri

Ingredients:

Rajgira flour 1 cup

Potatoes boiled and peeled 2-3 medium

Ginger-green chilli paste 3 teaspoon

Fresh coriander leaves chopped 1 tablespoon

Rock salt (sendha namak) to taste

Ghee 2 tablespoons plus to deep fry

Method:

1. Grate potatoes into a bowl. Add ginger-green chilli paste, coriander leaves and rock salt and mix well. Add rajgira flour, little by little, mix and knead into a stiff dough. Add ghee and knead again. Set aside for 10-15 minutes.

2. Heat sufficient ghee in a kadai.

3. Divide the dough into small equal portions and roll into balls. Place each ball on a greased plastic sheet and gently pat into a puri.

4. Deep-fry puris in hot oil, one by one, till puffed up and golden. Drain on absorbent paper.

5. Serve hot.