Navi Mumbai: Std X boy killed in hit-and-run at Turbhe Naka

Turbhe teen was on his way to collect his exam hall ticket printout when the incident happened

Dipanshu Bauddh

A 15-year-old Std X student lost his life after being hit by a speeding dumper at Turbhe Naka on Wednesday afternoon. According to Turbhe MIDC police, the boy has been identified as Dipanshu Bauddh, a resident of Indira Nagar in Turbhe MIDC. He was appearing for his Std X board exams and had left home on the day of the incident to get a printout of his hall ticket. He took his bicycle and asked his friend Altaf to accompany him.

While Altaf cycled ahead, Dipanshu was just a short distance behind. As they reached Pfizer Road near Amit Palace Bar, a speeding dumper struck Dipanshu’s bicycle from behind, throwing him several metres away. Altaf, who witnessed the accident, screamed for help, following which bystanders rushed Dipanshu to a hospital.

The accident spot in Turbhe. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

Despite medical efforts, the boy succumbed to his injuries early Thursday morning, officials from Turbhe MIDC police station confirmed. He was initially rushed to NMMC Government Hospital. Due to his critical condition, he was later transferred to Sion Hospital, where he was declared dead.

“The exams were scheduled to begin on Friday, which is why he wanted to take printouts of the hall tickets.

According to eyewitnesses, there were a couple of large vehicles, and the boy attempted to pass through the gap between them. As he did so, a dumper, unaware of the bicycle approaching from between, struck him. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene before we arrived,” said Abasaheb Patil, senior police inspector, MIDC Turbhe.

The police official added that the dumper truck belonged to another individual who had handed over the vehicle to the accused driver at Turbhe Naka. “The original driver either had other commitments or was tired, so he handed the wheel over to the accused, Rajkumar Rai, 27, a resident of Jharkhand. We have launched a manhunt to trace him,” Patil said.

The victim was the youngest of four siblings, according to the police.