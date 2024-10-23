Breaking News
Naupada hit-and-run: Police arrest 28-year-old Merc driver

Updated on: 23 October,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Police said accused surrendered 24 hours after incident that killed biker

The accused has been identified as Abhijit Nair, 28. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

The Naupada police said on Tuesday that they have arrested the driver of the Mercedes-Benz car that was involved in the hit-and-run incident in which a 21-year-old college student was killed. Darshan Hegde, a college student, died after the speeding luxury car allegedly collided with his scooter from the rear. The incident took place around 2.30 am on Monday at Nitin Junction in Naupada, Thane.


Following the incident, the driver parked the car at a high-rise in Mulund, which was later seized. According to the police, the accused, identified as Abhijit Nair, 28, surrendered before the Naupada police after 24 hours after consulting his lawyer. “Nair had switched off his phone and had left the car in the building. He then roamed around Bhandup and other areas. He was frightened and consulted his lawyer. He then came to the police station,” a police officer told mid-day on condition of anonymity. 


According to the complaint registered with the police, the accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The police, however, are verifying these claims. “It’s premature to comment on this as we are investigating the matter,” said another officer, adding that they will send the blood samples of the accused for testing.


