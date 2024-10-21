Cops seize four-wheeler; complainant says he suspects absconding driver was drunk

Darshan Hegde, the deceased. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

Listen to this article Thane: Mercedes-Benz driver mows down 21-year-old on scooter at Naupada x 00:00

A 21-year-old student, Darshan Hegde, died after a speeding Mercedes-Benz collided with his scooter from the rear at Thane around 2.30 am on Monday. The youth was crushed to death under the four-wheeler. The Naupada police have seized the car and are on the lookout for the driver, who is absconding.

Hegde, a resident of Wagle Estate, was returning home after collecting a food parcel at the time of the incident. According to the police, the hit-and-run occurred at Nitin Junction in Naupada.

CCTV cameras had captured footage of the accused’s car near a club in an area near the spot and the vehicle was eventually traced to Runwal Heights.

The complainant, Jignesh Thakkar, a chartered accountant, said, “Darshan’s brother has been working at my office for the past six years. He was well-behaved. He used to pick up food from the spot daily. After the accident, he was rushed to Kaushalya Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. We suspect that the accused is a resident of Runwal Greens [in Mulund West] and he was drunk. We also found a birthday celebration was held at the club where he had been spotted.”

Hegde resided with his parents and elder brother. According to the police, his father runs a paan shop while his mother is a housewife.

The police suspect that the accused had visited Runwal Greens after the accident as his car from the residential project’s compound. The police said they were examining CCTV footage of the area to nab the accused.

