The Wada Police in Palghar district have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicles Act, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Two-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run in Palghar, manhunt to trace driver x 00:00

A two-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Saturday, adding that the police have launched a manhunt to trace the vehicle driver, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The boy who was identified as Gurunath Wagh was fatally knocked down by an unidentified vehicle while he was outside his home at Kadivali village in Wada taluka in Palghar district on Thursday evening, the official said, according to the PTI.

The Wada police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicles Act, the official said.

He added that the efforts are being made to trace the vehicle and its driver.

One dead, seven injured as ST bus hits truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a passenger died and at least seven others were injured after a state-run Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus they were travelling in reportedly collided with a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway early on Saturday, a police official said, according to the PTI.

The incident took place near Lonavala in Pune district in Maharashtra at around 3 am, he said.

"The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus from Pathardi depot (in Ahmednagar) was on its way to Mumbai when it collided with a truck from behind. Both the vehicles were going in the same direction," he said, reported the PTI.

A male passenger, identified as Vishwanath Bhagwan Waghmare, died in the incident, while seven to eight passengers suffered injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, the official said, adding that traffic on the route was disrupted for some time, but the authorities soon cleared it, the news agency reported on Saturday.

Six people run over by speeding SUV in Bihar's Banka

In an another incident in Bihar, as many as six people were run over by a speeding SUV in Bihar's Banka district, police said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

The accident happened near Nagardih crossing in the Fullidumar police station area around 8.30 pm on Friday, they said.

"The deceased were pedestrians. Four persons died on the spot. Two persons succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the hospital," Sub-Divisional Police Officer Bipin Bihari told PTI.

"According to locals, the driver of the SUV fled immediately after the accident. A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated," he said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the incident.

(with PTI inputs)