Maharashtra: 21-year-old man killed in hit-and-run in Thane, manhunt to nab driver launched

The incident took place at Nitin Junction in Thane when a speeding car struck the motorcycle of the victim, causing fatal injuries, an official said

A 21-year-old man was killed in hit-and-run incident in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said, adding that a manhunt to nab driver has been launched by the police.

The accident took place at Nitin Junction in Thane in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased was identified as Darshan Shashidhar Hegde, 21, a resident of Wagle Estate.

The victim, Darshan Hegde, was a resident of Sant Dnyaneshwar Saikripa Sadan Chawl in Wagle Estate. His family and friends have been left devastated by the incident.

The incident occurred at around 1:50 am when a speeding car struck Darshan’s motorcycle, causing fatal injuries, the official said.

According to police, Darshan was riding his elder brother’s motorcycle after returning from Wagle Estate, where he had gone to buy food. While passing through Nitin Junction, a vehicle, with its registration number MH 02 BK 1200, traveling at high speed towards Mumbai on the Nashik Highway crashed into his bike, allegedly leading to his death.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene without providing any assistance or reporting the accident, which has been classified as a hit-and-run, said an official.

A case has been registered at Naupada Police Station under sections 106(2), 281, and 125(B) of the BNS and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

The police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area and have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the accused driver, the official said.

Naupada Police Station has urged anyone with information related to the accident to come forward and assist in the investigation.