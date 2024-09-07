Breaking News
Beware of stingray and jelly fish bites during Ganpati visarjan: BMC
Vistara flight from Mumbai to Frankfurt diverted to Turkey on security concerns
Woman drugged, raped at birthday party in Thane; 3 held
Mumbai Police deploys thousands of cops across city for Ganeshotsav
Bombay HC transfers Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder case probe to CBI
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Speeding BMW kills Ganesh mandal volunteer injures another in Mulund

Mumbai: Speeding BMW kills Ganesh mandal volunteer, injures another in Mulund

Updated on: 07 September,2024 09:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Pritam Thorat was killed instantly in the collision, and Prasad Patil was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition due to severe injuries.

Mumbai: Speeding BMW kills Ganesh mandal volunteer, injures another in Mulund

The deceased worker Pritam/ Rajesh Gupta

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Speeding BMW kills Ganesh mandal volunteer, injures another in Mulund
x
00:00

In the wee hours of September 7, a speeding BMW car struck two Ganesh mandal volunteers who were putting up banners on the roadside in Mulund, killing one and leaving the other critically injured. The accident occurred at around 4 am near Akriti Tower in the Gavhanpada area, while the volunteers, Pritam Thorat and Prasad Patil, were preparing decorations for the well-known Ganesh mandal "Mulundcha Raja."


According to witnesses, the BMW, travelling at high speed from Campus Hotel towards the Mulund East-West bridge, rammed into both of them, who were standing near the mandap. The driver did not stop to check on the victims and fled the scene, heading towards Mulund West.



The impact of the collision killed Pritam Thorat instantly, while Prasad Patil sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition remains critical. Local authorities arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and launched an investigation to locate the driver and the vehicle involved.


Residents and fellow mandal members have expressed shock and grief over the incident, calling for the immediate apprehension of the driver. The Mulund police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the driver who managed to flee from the scene

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra Accident mumbai police mumbai crime news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK