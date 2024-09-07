Pritam Thorat was killed instantly in the collision, and Prasad Patil was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition due to severe injuries.

The deceased worker Pritam/ Rajesh Gupta

Listen to this article Mumbai: Speeding BMW kills Ganesh mandal volunteer, injures another in Mulund x 00:00

In the wee hours of September 7, a speeding BMW car struck two Ganesh mandal volunteers who were putting up banners on the roadside in Mulund, killing one and leaving the other critically injured. The accident occurred at around 4 am near Akriti Tower in the Gavhanpada area, while the volunteers, Pritam Thorat and Prasad Patil, were preparing decorations for the well-known Ganesh mandal "Mulundcha Raja."

ADVERTISEMENT

According to witnesses, the BMW, travelling at high speed from Campus Hotel towards the Mulund East-West bridge, rammed into both of them, who were standing near the mandap. The driver did not stop to check on the victims and fled the scene, heading towards Mulund West.

The impact of the collision killed Pritam Thorat instantly, while Prasad Patil sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition remains critical. Local authorities arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and launched an investigation to locate the driver and the vehicle involved.

Residents and fellow mandal members have expressed shock and grief over the incident, calling for the immediate apprehension of the driver. The Mulund police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the driver who managed to flee from the scene