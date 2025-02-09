Breaking News
One killed, another injured in hit-and-run on Dindoshi flyover in Mumbai

Updated on: 09 February,2025 10:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The victims were returning from a condolence meet when an unidentified vehicle struck them on the flyover

Police have registered a case against the accused under various sections of BNS and MV Act. Representational pic

A 36-year-old two-wheeler rider lost his life while a teen sustained injuries in a hit-and-run accident on the Western Express Highway in Malad (East) during the early hours of Thursday. According to Dindoshi Police, the victim, identified as Ramesh Jore, who was a resident of Ghatkopar, was returning from his sister’s condolence meet along with his nephew, Naresh, 18, on their Burgman bike around 2 am when a speeding four-wheeler struck their vehicle from behind on Dindoshi flyover.


In his statement to the police, Naresh said that on Wednesday evening, he and his uncle Ramesh had gone to Iraniwadi in Kandivali (West) to attend the condolence meet of his aunt. After having dinner around 1 am, they were on their way home on Ramesh’s Suzuki Burgman motorcycle when the accident occurred.


"We had reached the Dindoshi flyover and were travelling southbound when a speeding, unidentified four-wheeler hit the bike from behind. Due to the impact, my uncle and I were thrown off the two-wheeler," Naresh told the police.


"When I regained consciousness in the hospital, I saw policemen surrounding me. When I asked about my uncle’s condition, I was informed that he had been declared dead," he added.

Naresh said that he could not recall the make of the vehicle. "Based on his statement, we have registered a case against the driver of the unidentified vehicle under Sections 106 (1) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 281 (dangerous driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 134, 134(a), and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act," said an officer from the Dindoshi police station.

"We are now reviewing CCTV footage from the Western Express Highway to identify the vehicle and its driver," the officer added.

Accident mumbai mumbai news western express highway dindoshi

