The biker has also suffered injuries in the accident and is undergoing treatment in hospital. He has been booked in the case

The Azad Maidan Police in South Mumbai on Sunday booked a biker, identified as Ganesh Vaidya, for allegedly ramming into a pedestrian, leading to his death the previous day.

“When the accused reached near the exit of Esplanade Court, he lost control of his bike and struck a pedestrian. We are investigating the matter further,” a police officer said.

The police have identified the victim as Rashid Shaikh. "Both Vaidya and Shaikh sustained injuries in the accident and were rushed to the hospital, where the pedestrian was declared dead. The condition of the accused is stable, and he is undergoing treatment," the officer added.

The police have booked the accused under Section 106 (death by negligence) and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicle Act.