Breaking News
Maharashtra: Son of Uddhav Thackeray's close associate joins Eknath Shinde
Gautam Adani’s son gets engaged in low-key ceremony
Ghatkopar couple’s mysterious death: Will police bungling trash yet another case?
Mumbai: After 132 years, this SoBo school opens gates to girls
Will take BMC to court for flouting own rules, say Malad residents
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > After winning an Oscar Team RRR parties at SS Rajamoulis LA home see pics

After winning an Oscar, Team 'RRR' parties at SS Rajamouli's LA home, see pics!

Updated on: 14 March,2023 10:00 AM IST  |  Hyderabad
IANS |

Top

Pictures and videos from the after-event party show the cast and crew enjoying the hospitality of the director, who just can't seem to stop grinning for a moment

After winning an Oscar, Team 'RRR' parties at SS Rajamouli's LA home, see pics!

SS Rajamouli. Pic/AFP


Post the awards ceremony, it is usually time to celebrate. And that is exactly what the 'RRR' team did at director S.S. Rajamouli's Los Angeles home on Monday.


Fresh from their win at the 95th Oscar Awards presentations, the 'RRR' team let the good times flow.



Pictures and videos from the after-event party show the cast and crew enjoying the hospitality of the director, who just can't seem to stop grinning for a moment.


Actor Ram Charan's wife Upasana took to her social media handles to share some of the magic moments at the after-event party. Needless to say, the pictures and videos are being lapped up by 'RRR' fans.

One of the videos has a ecstatic Keeravani playing the piano with the cast and crew listening in enthusiastically.

In another video clip, actor Ram Charan is seen striking a pose with the Oscar and all the other awards that 'RRR' has won so far.

Also Read: Oscars 2023: SS Rajamouli hugs wife reacting to 'Naatu Naatu' win announcement

All in all, the Oscars are the culmination of a great Indian cinematic journey that began almost a year ago on March 24 with a fantastic box office performance, went on to win a Golden Globe award, and ended on a high note with an Oscar on March 13.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

ss rajamouli ram charan RRR Naatu Naatu Oscars 2023 Entertainment News Regional Cinema News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK