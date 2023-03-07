Ahead of Oscars, Ram Charan, Upasana give a sneak peek into their babymoon; watch video

On Tuesday, Ram Charan and Upasana took to their Instagram handle and shared a video giving a glimpse of their babymoon

Ram Charan is currently in the USA for the Oscars ceremony. The Academy Awards will take place on March 12. Ram Charan was one of the leading actors of the much-loved 'RRR' along with Jr NTR. The film has been directed by SS Rajamouli and was first released in March 2022.

While Ram Charan has been busy promoting the film in the USA, he took out time for a quick babymoon with wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela. The couple is currently expecting their first child.

On Tuesday, Ram Charan and Upasana took to their Instagram handle and shared a video giving a glimpse of their babymoon. "Amidst all the hustle, Mr.C’s time out for “ us " Sneak Peek #babymoon. Happy Holi. Thank you for taking me (dolphin) watching. Ticking it off my bucket list."

In the video, one can see that the two spent their time driving around the beautiful locations of California, on a boat ride where they saw dolphins and a lot of food and shopping. Ram is also seen walking behind his wife in a mall holding all the shopping bags.

The couple had announced their pregnancy back in December 2022. Meanwhile, Ram and Upasan recently dismissed rumours of them welcoming their baby in USA> Upasana has set the record straight on rumours that their first child will not be born in the US. Upasana, who is also the Vice Chairperson of CSR at Apollo Hospitals, is excited to have her child delivered in her home country amidst the hospital staff she has known for years.

Expressing her enthusiasm for this new phase in her life, Upasana shared: "I am thrilled to have our first baby delivered in our home country - India, surrounded by a world-class medical OB/GYN team at The Apollo Hospitals, including Dr Sumana Manohar, Dr Rooma Sinha and now Dr Jennifer Ashton from the Good Morning America Show. This journey holds many exciting experiences for us and we look forward to this new phase in our lives with great anticipation."