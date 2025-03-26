The makers of RC16 have teased fans of Ram Charan with a pre-look poster of the actor ahead of his birthday on March 27.

Ram Charan

Listen to this article Ahead of Ram Charan's birthday, RC16 makers share pre-look poster x 00:00

Telugu movie star Ram Charan is bringing the magic of cinema like never before. This time, for his highly anticipated 16th film, Ram Charan joined forces with sensational director Buchi Babu Sana, the mastermind behind the blockbuster film 'Uppena'. This pan-India spectacle is proudly presented by the powerhouse production house Mythri Movie Makers, alongside the creative brilliance of Sukumar Writings, ensuring a cinematic experience that will redefine storytelling and grandeur. But that's not all! The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, an exciting new force in the world of film production, bringing with him an explosive vision for success. This marks the debut of the ambitious production house Vriddhi Cinemas, and it's poised to set the screen on fire with its bold and go-getting approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

#RC16 is being crafted on an unprecedented scale, with a colossal budget, breathtaking visuals, world-class production values, and cutting-edge technical excellence. The excitement surrounding this project is palpable, and it's ready to take the industry by storm.

RC16 pre-look poster

In celebration of Ram Charan's birthday (March 27), the excitement surrounding his highly anticipated 16th film has reached a fever pitch with the unveiling of the film's first look tomorrow. But before the grand reveal, the makers have treated fans to a tantalizing pre-look poster that shows the intensity of the character. The poster features Ram Charan in a captivating back pose, embodying a rugged and raw persona. His disheveled hair, beard, and serious expression add layers of intensity to his character, while the subtle yet powerful inclusion of a cigar held behind his back enhances the sense of intrigue. This astounding pre-look is designed to tease the audience and fans with the promise of a powerful first look poster.

About RC16

Buchi Babu Sana, fully aware of the immense frenzy surrounding Ram Charan's stardom, is crafting a larger-than-life character for the actor. He is committed to making each frame a visual spectacle, ensuring every moment is packed with excitement, and every performance keeps the audience hooked.

The movie features an ensemble of renowned actors from various film industries, creating an exciting blend of talent and star power. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar plays a pivotal and powerful role in the film.

The film's music will be composed by the Academy Award-winning composer, AR Rahman. The stunning visuals will be captured by R. Rathnavelu ISC, with Avinash Kolla serving as the production designer.

Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady, opposite Ram Charan. While more details about the cast and crew are set to be revealed soon, the anticipation surrounding this film continues to grow.