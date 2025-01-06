Salman Khan's upcoming film Sikandar has created quite a buzz around it. Besides fans, celebrities are also eagerly waiting for the grand release of the high-octane action entertainer and Ram Charan is a testament to this

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 18 (pic/Instagram)

Salman Khan's upcoming film Sikandar is highly anticipated by his fans. The teaser of Sajid Nadiadwala's production has sparked excitement across the country and has stirred up conversations amongst masses. Salman Khan was seen in his action avatar in the teaser. The teaser showcased explosive action sequences, a captivating background score and Salman's charismatic presence. Fans aren't the only ones waiting for the film eagerly, celebrities like Ram Charan and Kiara Advani have also joined this list as they expressed their excitement for the film.

Ram Charan expresses his excitement for Salman Khan's Sikandar

Global star Ram Charan and Kiara Advani recently appeared on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 18 hosted by Salman Khan to promote their upcoming film Game Changer. Ram could not keep calm and told the host, "Salman Bhai, thoda derr hogaya aapka Sikandar bhi dekhna hai humko".

Replying to this, Salman Khan said, "Abhi aayega, Eid par aayega". Further to this, Kiara Advani added, "We loved the teaser"

Salman Khan is set to return on Eid 2025 with Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss. This is Salman's second collaboration with Nadiadwala after their successful film Kick in 2014. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen opposite Bhaijaan in the film. This is the first time that this pairing will be seen on the film. Apart from the leads, the film features an ensemble cast including Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi. The film is one of the most-awaited films of the year and the teaser promised entertainment with high-octane action.

Details about Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer

Meanwhile, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer is a political drama where both of them are portraying the role of IPS officers and will be seen fighting the unjust and corrupt political system of the country. Ram Charan will be seen in a double role of father and son. The film is directed by Shankar and is slated to release in cinemas on January 10, 2025. The film has an ensemble cast featuring Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, and Sunil. The recently released trailer has intrigued audiences and captured their attention.