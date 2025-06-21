Breaking News
Shiv Sena leader's murder: Four sentenced to life by Thane court in Maharashtra
Maharashtra reports 37 new Covid-19 cases, 19 from Mumbai
India's Operation Sindhu: 256 more Indian students evacuated from Iran
Mumbai police bust international sex trafficking racket; 8 arrested
Maharashtra: No slaughterhouse will be allowed in Alandi in Pune, says CM Fadnavis
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Missing filmmaker Mahesh Jirawals death confirmed in Ahmedabad plancecrash

Missing filmmaker Mahesh Jirawal's death confirmed in Ahmedabad plance crash

Updated on: 21 June,2025 04:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

DNA testing confirmed that filmmaker Mahesh Jirawala, who was originally reported missing by his family, was indeed among the victims of the Air India tragedy. His last known location, according to the missing report, was just 700 meters from the crash site

Missing filmmaker Mahesh Jirawal's death confirmed in Ahmedabad plance crash

Picture Courtesy/Mahesh Jirawala's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Missing filmmaker Mahesh Jirawal's death confirmed in Ahmedabad plance crash
x
00:00

Days after the tragic Air India crash that killed over 270 people, the death of Gujarati filmmaker Mahesh Jirawala has been officially confirmed through DNA analysis. 

The 34-year-old director, who had been reported missing by his family following the June 12 disaster, was among the passengers whose remains were severely charred in the wreckage.


The Air India flight, en route from Ahmedabad to London, crashed on June 12, slamming into the BJ Medical Hostel in Shahibaug. Initially, Mahesh’s family was unable to accept his death, even after a positive DNA match.


However, police investigations -- backed by forensic evidence such as the engine and chassis number of a burnt Activa scooter found at the site, along with CCTV footage -- helped confirm his identity.

The body was subsequently handed over to the grieving family. Mahesh Girdharbhai Kalawadia, widely known by his professional name Mahesh Jirawala, was a prominent figure in Gujarat’s music and short film industry. He headed his own production company, Mahesh Jirawala Productions, and was known for directing regional content, including the 2019 Gujarati film ‘Cocktail Premi: Paw of Revenge’, featuring actors Asha Panchal and Vritti Thakkar.

A resident of Naroda, Jirawala was active on social media, frequently posting updates about his creative projects. His disappearance had initially triggered a missing person complaint at Naroda Police Station, filed by his brother Kartikbhai, after he left home and did not return.

Following the crash, it was only after matching DNA and presenting technical evidence that the authorities could convince the family of his tragic demise.

The identification of Jirawala is part of the broader ongoing effort by authorities, who continue to match DNA samples from the crash site with relatives.

As of June 20, DNA matches have been confirmed for 220 victims, with 202 mortal remains already handed over to families. The incident remains under investigation as officials continue to probe the cause of the crash and work towards providing closure to hundreds of bereaved families.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Ahmedabad plane crash Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK