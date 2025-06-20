A London-bound Air India flight AI-171 carrying 242 passengers and crew members crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12. All but one on board the plane died along with nearly 29 on the ground when the aircraft smashed into a medical complex in Meghaninagar area of the city shortly after its take-off

Pic/PTI

Over a week after 270 people were killed in the Ahmedabad plane crash, 220 victims have been identified through DNA tests and the mortal remains of 202 of them were handed over to their families, a Gujarat minister said on Friday.

A London-bound Air India flight AI-171 carrying 242 passengers and crew members crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12. All but one on board the plane died along with nearly 29 on the ground when the aircraft smashed into a medical complex in Meghaninagar area of the city shortly after its take-off.

Authorities are carrying out DNA matching to establish the identity of the victims, as several bodies were charred beyond recognition or damaged.

"So far, 220 DNA samples have been matched, and relatives of these victims were contacted. The mortal remains of 202 victims have already been handed over to their kin. The process to identify more victims is underway," said Rushikesh Patel, the health minister and the Gujarat government's spokesperson.

Summary of Mortal Remains



UPDATED UP TO :- 20/06/2025 , 11:45 A.M.



NO. OF DNA MATCH - 220



NO. OF RELATIVES CONTACTED- 220



NO. OF MORTAL RELEASED- 202

Indians 151

Portuguese 7

British 34

Canada 1

Non passengers 9

BY AIR - 15

By road via ambulance -… — Rushikesh Patel (@irushikeshpatel) June 20, 2025

These 202 individuals include 160 Indians, of whom 151 were passengers, seven Portuguese nationals, 34 British nationals and one Canadian, said Patel X.

While the mortal remains of 15 victims were sent to their respective destinations by air, 187 were transported by road, the minister added.

The state government had earlier said that samples of 250 victims, including persons on board the ill-fated flight as well as those killed on the ground, were collected for identification.

Earlier on Thursday, Air India said it will reduce flights on various international routes per week and temporarily suspend operations on three routes from June 21 to July 15, 2025.

"Further to the press statement released yesterday, 18 June 2025, which announced a temporary reduction in services operated by Boeing 787 and 777 aircraft, we wish to provide details on the flights affected. These reductions will be effective from 21 June 2025, and last until at least 15 July 2025," the airline said in a post on X.

"The reductions arise from the decision to voluntarily undertake enhanced pre-flight safety checks, as well as accommodate additional flight durations arising from airspace closures in the Middle East. The objective is to restore schedule stability and minimise last-minute inconvenience to passengers," it said.