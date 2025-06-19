After her identity was confirmed through DNA testing, Roshni's remains were handed over to her family late Wednesday night. A special Air India flight transported her body to Mumbai, from where it was then taken to Dombivli

The London-bound Air India flight AI-171, carrying 242 passengers and crew members, crashed soon after take-off in Ahmedabad on June 12. File Pic.

Listen to this article Ahmedabad plane crash: Air India flight attendant Roshni Songhare laid to rest in Maharashtra's Dombivli x 00:00

The last rites for flight attendant Roshni Songhare, 27, who died in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, were conducted in her hometown of Dombivli on Thursday morning.

A heartbroken Rajendra Songhare, her father, performed the final rituals at a local crematorium, news agency PTI reported.

After her identity was confirmed through DNA testing, Roshni's remains were handed over to her family late Wednesday night. A special Air India flight transported her body to Mumbai, from where it was then taken to Dombivli.

A steady stream of mourners visited her residence to pay their final respects.

The London-bound Air India flight AI-171, carrying 242 passengers and crew members, crashed soon after take-off in Ahmedabad on June 12. All but one person on board tragically died, along with 29 individuals on the ground, when the aircraft smashed into a medical hostel complex.

Roshni had served with SpiceJet before joining Air India two years ago. Tributes poured in on her Instagram account, which has over 54,000 followers, PTI reported.

She was set to marry a Merchant Navy officer from Thane in March next year. "She had just begun to settle in life. We had dreams... they are now shattered," a family member shared.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people, including inconsolable family members and friends, also gave an emotional farewell to First Officer Clive Kunder, the co-pilot of the Air India plane that crashed last week, as his last rites were also held on Thursday.

Kunder's last rites took place at Sewri Christian Cemetery in Mumbai in the afternoon. Songhare, who was also on board the ill-fated aircraft, was cremated in the adjoining Thane district. Both funerals were held hours after their mortal remains were brought from Ahmedabad, a week after the tragedy.

Many people with moist eyes were seen holding Kunder's pictures as they bid their final goodbye to him, a week after his death in the crash. Several friends and relatives of Kunder, as well as local residents, gathered at his residence to pay homage and later participated in his funeral. Kunder lived with his elderly parents and a younger sister in Mumbai.

(With inputs from PTI)